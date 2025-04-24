A project that brings the power of music and erases boundaries.

Boundaries are irrelevant, rules do not exist—what matters is pure emotion transformed into music. HAUSER is an artist who doesn’t follow trends; he creates them. The world-renowned cello virtuoso, known for his passionate performances and unmistakable charisma, has launched his greatest and most daring project to date: Music Unites the World. This project is not just a musical journey—it is a global manifesto of unity, proof that music knows no barriers or divisions. For the first time in history, one artist will perform a signature song from every country in the world, affirming what music lovers have long known: music is a universal language that everyone understands, regardless of origin, culture, or language.

"I want to prove, once and for all, that music connects and unites every nation, every culture, and every person on this planet. That’s why I decided to play one song from each country. The project will not stop until I’ve played a song from every corner of the world," HAUSER said.

As part of this historic project, HAUSER performed “Tamo Daleko in order to represent Serbia with this very song. “In Serbia, I always feel at home, and that’s why I wanted the whole world to feel the beauty and emotion of one of the most beautiful Serbian traditional songs, which is a symbol of Serbian culture and national identity. ‘Tamo Daleko’ is a nostalgic song that nonetheless brings a sense of optimism and calls for reconnection with family and compatriots. It resonates not only with people in Serbia but across the world, and connecting people wherever they may live is the goal of my project. I hope that, at my next concert in Serbia, we will all sing ‘Tamo Daleko’ together!” said HAUSER, who did not hide his emotions during the performance and wove a completely new dimension into this incredibly powerful song through his cello.

So far, HAUSER’s Instagram profile has featured performances of authentic songs from 15 countries from various parts of the world, which have amassed millions of views. Now, among the most popular national songs in the world, “Tamo Daleko” is included. HAUSER will continue to share his musical mission with the world on his profile, delivering every tone and every emotion first-hand. Each country will get its moment in the spotlight through the music that defines it, and HAUSER’s interpretations will bring new brilliance and depth to these songs. Every new release brings something special, and those who want to feel the power of his music in real time know where to find it.

A musical invasion the world has never seen before

This is no polished global music catalogue—it is a raw, authentic, and unpredictable adventure through the melodies and rhythms of every continent. From ancient folk tunes to global pop anthems, everything is filtered through HAUSER’s cello and the explosive energy that has made him one of the most-watched musicians in the world. His question to the world is clear: “Which country will be the loudest, wildest, proudest?”

Fans will be able to follow this epic journey live via HAUSER’s social media, where he will regularly post new songs, behind-the-scenes moments, and stories from different corners of the globe.

In a time when the world has never been more divided, HAUSER brings a different message. Music has the power to unite all people, regardless of their nationality, faith, or language. Through Music Unites the World, he shows that music is more than just art—it is emotion, communication, and a bridge that connects hearts around the planet. Millions of fans across the world are already following this musical mission with great anticipation. With more than 4 billion views and over a billion streams, HAUSER is an unstoppable force, and now the global stage awaits him.