The actress speaks to Kurir about new challenges on the stage, as well as how she ended up dubbing Snow White twice

Only true theatre lovers will have heard the name Dušica Novaković. She graduated in acting in 2008 from the Faculty of Arts in Belgrade, under the mentorship of Professor Nebojša Dugalić. Today, she is rightfully a star of the Terazije Theatre. A brilliant comedienne, she has appeared in numerous plays, mostly musicals, and recently premiered Mister Dolar. In just under twenty days, she will be seen in the new production of Balkan Express. She also currently appears as part of the cast in the film Snow White, now showing in cinemas.

How did you react when you were offered the role of voicing the Evil Queen? Were you immediately drawn to the part?

“When the 1937 version of Snow White was being dubbed, I was invited to a voice test and landed the role of the Evil Queen. To say I was thrilled would be an understatement, because that’s a cartoon I watched as a child—I actually grew up watching Disney animated films and, of course, always rooted for the heroes in their fight against evil. Now, as a mature woman and actress, I actually prefer being given villainous roles, because they are always more challenging, imaginative, and interesting to me. When the voice test was held for the new Snow White, I was invited again and—much to my delight—I was cast as the Evil Queen once more. Clearly, I’m destined for this role, and it seems it’s my fate to play her in any future adaptations.”

The Evil Queen is one of the most memorable antagonists in fairy tales. How did you approach her character in order to give her a unique dimension? Was there any specific technique or inspiration you drew on to portray her voice and emotion?

“When you’re dubbing, the recommendation is to follow the original voice, and in that sense you become a kind of imitation of the actor who voiced the character. So, there isn’t much room for personal creativity, but you still leave your own mark. For instance, my voice isn’t the same as Gal Gadot’s, who played the Queen, and that alone gave my Queen a slightly more sinister tone, thanks to my alto.”

How different is the dubbing process from a traditional acting role? Are villains easier to play?



“Whatever you’re playing—on stage, in front of the camera, or behind a microphone—it has to be utmost sincere and compelling, because only then will the audience fully believe you. Dubbing might actually be the most difficult acting task, because you don’t have the benefit of facial expressions or body movement to convey emotion or state of mind. You rely entirely on your voice.”



The public tends to know you best for your comedic roles. Is it easier to make an audience laugh or cry?

“The most comedic scenes often come from the greatest drama. If you act with your whole being—give 300 percent—whether it’s comedy or tragedy, the audience will believe you from the very first scene, from the moment you step on stage. It’s suggestiveness and subtext that make a performance convincing.”

You recently premiered the musical Mister Dolar, where you play Koviljka Jurišić, a journalist from the newspaper Istina. What is it like to step into the shoes of the “fourth estate”? Did you have any role models while building this character?

“Nušić wrote the character of Koka with great dramatic precision, and director Vlada Lazić made additional dramaturgical interventions that turned her into a dominant figure who evolves throughout the piece. Over the course of the play’s three acts, she ascends three times—from a marginalised, unimportant woman whom everyone mocks and belittles, she evolves into the main player. Not from the shadows, but by using rather devious means to become the centre of everything—a figure whose dominance becomes a given and is no longer questioned.”

What would Koviljka ask Dušica Novaković?

“Are you ready to give up yourself for the sake of major achievements and positions? My answer would, of course, be—no! Always and forever. My character and my freedom have no price.”

By the end of the season, you have the premiere of the musical Balkan Express, and it’s interesting that you share the role with Elizabeta Đorevska. Is it difficult to build a character together with an alternate?

“Elizabeta and I are lucky to be playing one of the cult roles of Yugoslav cinema—Tetka (Auntie), a character brilliantly portrayed by the great Olivera Marković. Since she laid the foundation and set the standard for the role, Beti and I have an even greater challenge. The two of us are trying in rehearsals to create our own Tetka—one that is not an imitation of Olivera’s, but something new, with a specific acting colour. The iconic characters from the Balkan Express film and TV series should be remembered as such, and it’s our job to perform them from our own perspective and directorial interpretation—to give them new life, but in the theatrical realm.”

Will the audience love Balkan Express as much as the film?

“I believe the audience will enjoy and adore our Balkan Express. I’m convinced the piece has a bright future, with an unlimited shelf life, like Gypsies Are Found Near Heaven, Some Like It Hot, Chicago, and so on. I’m certain it will be one of those plays for which tickets will always be in demand, perhaps for years to come—to everyone’s delight.”

What remains relevant today in the story written by Gordan Mihić?

“What has always been relevant—our mentality, which hasn’t changed one bit since Nušić’s time. That seems to be the winning formula for quality. Gordan Mihić, a great writer, managed—as he did in all his works—to capture the essence of Balkan people, our way of life, and created characters that are “cemented”, just like Nušić’s. What was topical nearly a hundred years ago is just as relevant today—and will, I’m sure, remain so for a long time to come.”

What are your plans?