In Serbia, almost 3,000 people are being treated for HIV, but a worrying statistic is that over 1,000 of them are unaware they carry the virus. Although there is now effective therapy that enables a completely normal life, most people with HIV still conceal their status, even from doctors, out of fear of rejection, condemnation, and discr

From January to November 2024, 109 people were diagnosed and reported with HIV in Serbia, which is 12 percent less than in the same period last year (124 people), and 38 percent less compared to the same period in 2019 (175 people), according to the latest data from The Institute of Public Health of Serbia Dr Milan Jovanović Batut.

Stigma and misinformation about HIV still strongly affect people—not only those living with the virus, but also those who avoid testing out of fear, thereby missing the chance to protect themselves or begin treatment in time. In practice, this means that individuals who are unaware of their status or afraid to disclose it are left without adequate medical and psychological support, it was said at the educational panel “Innovations in HIV prevention, diagnosis, and treatment in Serbia”.

Stigma against people living with HIV remains deeply rooted—in the workplace, within families, and even in healthcare institutions. At the same time, misinformation and lack of access to accurate, comprehensible information often lead people to delay starting treatment or to interrupt it, believing in myths, conspiracy theories, or alternative approaches.

Preventive therapy can effectively protect against HIV infection

Those at greatest risk are people who were unaware of their HIV status and didn’t have the opportunity to begin treatment in time. In contrast, those who got tested and started treatment live long, quality lives. Still, the fear of judgment remains deeply entrenched, and many hide their status even from doctors, often even from their closest family members.

Psychologist Jelena Mitić, Dr Dubravka Selemović and Bratislav Prokić from the “Potent” Association Foto: FOTO: Boško Karanović

This is why it is essential to create an environment where people can recognise risk and know whom to turn to without fear. Testing must be easily accessible, even when the need isn’t obvious—every adult should get tested at least once, and those at higher risk more frequently. People on therapy should have stable support in order to take their medication consistently.

“In addition, there is preventive therapy, PrEP, which can effectively protect against HIV. Unfortunately, most people are unaware of its existence, or that it is a safe, medically approved method of prevention. An even greater challenge is that it is financially inaccessible to those who need it most—primarily young people. The role of the media, healthcare system, and the community is to work together to create a space where knowledge, care, and trust spread faster than fear,” explained Bratislav Prokić from the “Potent” Association.

The most advanced therapy is available in Serbia The therapy is simple, usually consisting of just one tablet per day, and allows people living with HIV to lead long, healthy, and fulfilling lives.

Prevention is key to treating the virus

It is crucial for HIV to be detected early. When the diagnosis is made in the early stages of the disease and therapy begins promptly, treatment success is extremely high—life expectancy is nearly equal to that of people without HIV. Unfortunately, there are still people whose infection is discovered late, at an advanced stage, which complicates treatment and increases the risk of serious consequences.

Today’s therapy offers dual benefits: not only does it protect the health of the person living with HIV, it also protects the community. When the virus is no longer detectable in the blood, that person is no longer infectious, meaning they cannot transmit HIV to others. This represents a major breakthrough in the fight against HIV, and the results of effective therapy are clearly visible today. The number of severely ill patients requiring hospital treatment is significantly lower than ten or twenty years ago.

It is crucial for HIV to be detected early so that it can be treated effectively Foto: Shutterstock

“Wards that were once full are now often empty. This shows how far medicine has advanced, but also how important it is for everyone living with HIV to stay on therapy and monitor their health regularly. However, there is still a small number of patients who interrupt treatment or attend check-ups irregularly, which is cause for concern. To successfully manage HIV, we need not only modern medicine, but also ongoing education, patient support, and the fight against stigma,” emphasised Dr Dubravka Selemović, infectious disease specialist at The Professor Kosta Todorović Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases of the University Clinical Centre of Serbia.

HIV can cause serious emotional problems

A study by the “Potent” Association showed that 10 percent of patients had experienced a psychological disorder before being diagnosed with HIV, and the same percentage developed one after diagnosis. This highlights the need for support, compassion, and someone they can trust—something that is often lacking. Today, hardly anyone living with HIV is willing to speak publicly about their status, because they are aware of what others have gone through when they did so.

As part of its work, the “Potent” organisation provides psychological support through a psychologist, psychotherapist, and DPST counsellor to people living with HIV (PLHIV), helping them overcome psychological challenges related to stigma, self-stigma, fear of rejection, and emotionaldistress.

One of the biggest challenges faced by people living with HIV is stigma. Self-stigma, shame, and embarrassment can lead to serious emotional problems, including anxiety, isolation, and depression.

One of the biggest challenges faced by people living with HIV is stigma Foto: Shutterstock

“The fear of rejection and discrimination exists in social, romantic, and even family relationships, which can worsen the condition and lead to serious psychological difficulties. An additional challenge is hiding the diagnosis. Many people with HIV are afraid to reveal their status even to family members for fear of judgment and negative reactions. They hide their medication, visit doctors in other cities, and so on. This fear often leads to social isolation, withdrawal, insomnia, and worsening of their mental health,” says Jelena Mitić, psychologist and psychotherapist at the “Potent” Association.