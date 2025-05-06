Slušaj vest

Folk star, who last year on St. Vitus Day became a mother at 52 after decades of fighting for offspring, speaks with strong emotions about raising her daughter, whom she will take for her first communion on the great holiday.

Last year, on St. Vitus Day, Sanja Maletić fulfilled her long-standing dream and brought into the world a daughter, whom she and her husband named Vanja.

The folk star fought for years to have a child, and as she herself emphasised, God answered her prayers, and medicine also did its part, so that now, with the help of her husband, she can devote herself to raising her beloved daughter.

On the occasion of the greatest Christian holiday – Easter – Sanja, dressed in traditional folk costume, posed exclusively for Kurir for the first time with her daughter, from whom she is inseparable, and the photographs and the interview before you will melt even the hardest hearts in the light of this beautiful Christian holiday.

At the very beginning of the conversation, Sanja revealed why this year’s Easter celebration will stay with her forever.

"Easter has always been celebrated very festively in my family," she said. "I am always happy to host family, friends, relatives – whoever comes is welcome! During the holidays, my house is always open. Lovely dishes are prepared; it has always been very beautiful, but something was missing at the table. Now Vanja is here with us and the holidays are completely different. Everything has gained new meaning. We had our first Christmas, and now, thank God, we have our first Easter. I will also remember this Easter because my daughter is going to church for the first time to receive Communion. She was first in church when she was received into Orthodoxy, when the priest brought her into the temple. The second time was after 40 days, when we had her baptised, and now she is going for her first Communion. That is why I will always remember it."

How much has Vanja enriched the holiday, and how different are the holidays now that she is with you?

"Of course, they are different. I have succeeded in what we strived for and hoped for all these years. We prayed for it day and night, for months and years. She changed everything overnight: us, our attitude towards life, our habits; everything is now centred around her, even my work. I cannot go to work if she is unwell or has caught a cold. Someone could look after her, but I am not in favour of a child being passed from hand to hand. Since I waited so long for her, I can now devote myself to caring for her."

Did your faith in God help you during the great trials and problems you experienced throughout the long process of IVF?

"Faith in the Lord God is the only thing that can pull us through such situations. Birth and death are closely linked. It is the same as when someone dies – and I had the misfortune of losing my parents 13 years ago. I survived because I strongly believed that this earthly life is fleeting and that where they have gone is much better than here. That may sound absurd, but that is the essence of faith. First, you must believe in yourself; second, when it comes to matters like this, you must believe in medicine, which today is very advanced; and finally, you must believe in God. When these three beliefs come together, success is half-guaranteed, if not fully guaranteed. We already have a good foundation for succeeding in our aim."

How much did conversations and spiritual guidance from clergy help you during the years when you were trying to become a mother?

"I have my priest, and whenever something concerns me, I always ask him. He comes to our house both officially and privately. I have had many situations in my life when I did not know what to do. Then I would ask the priest, and he would nicely explain what and how, and somehow it would make it easier. It is important to talk to people; today that has been forgotten. I also have two friends, and whenever I am in doubt, I call them, and vice versa – we consult each other about everything."

Sanja Maletić with her daughter Vanja

How much support has your husband been in raising Vanja?

"He has always been a great support, and even when everyone else gave up on us, the two of us did not give up on each other. Even our closest ones somehow no longer had hope that anything positive would happen, and that is what kept us going. We believed in each other and fought."

Have you had the opportunity to visit any monastery with your husband and daughter?

"She was very small, and it was quite cold. Now that spring has arrived and she has grown into a big girl, she can travel. My husband and I have visited almost all our monasteries, both here and in the Republic of Srpska, and we have also visited Greek monasteries. I love going to Krušedol. There, I walk barefoot across the meadow, take off my shoes, and walk on the lovely grass. It really does me good."

Vanja will celebrate her first birthday on St. Vitus Day. Are you planning a big celebration?

"Yes, we will organise a big celebration. On St. Vitus Day, we will celebrate at home, and afterwards we will organise a big birthday party outdoors in a very beautiful ethno-style setting, which will last two days. Many of my friends, colleagues, and journalists will come – we have grown up together over the past 25 years. There will be lovely music on the first night, entertainment for the children, and on the second day tambura musicians will perform. On the first night, I will be welcoming guests and taking care of them, and the next day I will celebrate."

What will this year’s Easter eggs be like?

"For Easter, we always prepare such beautiful eggs; there is great joy in the house. I enjoy it; I love the excitement. I love preparing grand celebrations, just like in the old days. I never work during holiday periods. I have received invitations to sing on Good Friday and Holy Saturday, which is absurd. Terrible! If a singer has not earned their bread by Good Friday, at least for us singers, they certainly will not earn much on that date either."

Is there a special dish on your Easter table that everyone particularly looks forward to?

"Anyone who has tried my cabbage rolls has never eaten cabbage rolls anywhere else again. In winter, I make it with sauerkraut, and for Easter, the speciality is rolls made from vine leaves and chard. I love to cook it in earthenware dishes, and it turns out beautifully."

Many of your colleagues say they would like to keep the full Easter fast, but that it is very difficult because of work, and so they give up.

"If you believe in God, you set your mind accordingly, and there is not much room for debate. Someone here could be roasting and eating an ox, and I will enjoy watching them eat; it is no problem. But there are so many beautiful fasting dishes. During fasting, one should not overindulge with glamorous meals. Fasting is meant to cleanse the body, mind, head, and thoughts, not to think about how to eat octopus and seafood. During fasting, one eats simply to survive."

What would you like to wish our readers for Easter?

"To all readers of Kurir, I wish a happy holiday with the words of the victory of life over death: Christ is Risen! Truly He is Risen!"

