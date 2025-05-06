Slušaj vest

"We are one big united family, in which they have their own families and lead and build their own lives, but at Easter we are always together," said the actor.

The celebrated actor, screenwriter, and director Radoš Bajić is gradually preparing his new film, The Keeper of the Icon of Saint George. In recent days he has returned to his homeland and his native Medveđa to make small corrections to his screenplay, and he will celebrate Easter, as tradition dictates, with his wife Milena, their children, and grandchildren. For Kurir’s Easter special, he speaks about the meaning of the greatest Christian holiday, which this year Orthodox and Catholics celebrate together, as well as about the current moment in Serbia and the great divisions within our society.

Which customs related to the celebration of Easter have you preserved from your family home, and which do you try to pass on to your grandchildren?

"Easter is the greatest Christian holiday, celebrating Christ’s resurrection, family, love, and goodwill. In my family, it has always been a holiday of joy and faith in the fundamental traditional values that have helped us, as a people, to survive through the centuries. Easter is a paradigm of the triumph of good over evil. If this year, for the first time in many years, Catholics and Orthodox Christians are celebrating it on the same day, I would like to believe it marks the first great step towards bringing together Christian nations who believe in the one God. As for the customs we nurture in our family, we try to pass them on to our youngest – for they are a symbol of the individuality, uniqueness, and identity of the nation to which we proudly belong."

Is it possible nowadays to carry out all the rituals of our tradition with the new generations, who are so focused on new technologies?

"On a global scale, I see that processes are underway to abandon satanic and spiritually regressive beliefs, which in recent decades have seriously threatened the fundamental values upon which the family – as a community of grandfathers, grandmothers, fathers, mothers, and children – is founded. Thank God, we are hearing less and less of the vile and dangerous nonsense like ‘Parent 1’ and ‘Parent 2’... As for us Serbs, I believe we will resist all the plagues of the modern age and that we will manage to remain true to ourselves."

Do you think that all Serbian holidays will continue to be celebrated in the future? Who will win that race – tradition or modern life?

"I think I have partially already answered that question. Despite the fact that modern man today is exposed to dreadful trivialities spawned by the ultra-materialistic world, where money is imposed as the most important and supreme relic, I believe we will survive in preserving our faith and our own identity. Besides the family, the Church and the education of young generations through a proper educational process also play a great role in this vital endeavour."

Do you allow your children to travel during the holidays, or must everyone be at home?

"My children are already mature adults, and it has long since been out of the question whether my wife and I allow or do not allow them to do something. We are one big, united family, where they have their own families and lead and build their own lives. Thank God, they do so in the best possible way, relying on the fundamental spiritual values of our nation – and that is a reason for any parent's heart to sing. An old saying goes: ‘An old tree does not bend – it breaks, but a young one bends.’ When it comes to the spiritual and emotional development of our young generations, I personally and through experience believe that childhood is a crucially important period in the life of every individual. It is there that the path every person will take through life is laid. In accordance with everything I have said, it has always been and remains the rule – at Easter, our family is always together."

Do you believe that Easter can contribute to reducing divisions and tensions in our society?

"I would like to believe that it will happen. We are in dire need of spiritual reintegration – and politicians bear the greatest responsibility for this. We are a nation that, through history, has experienced just how tragic the outcomes of divisions that exclude dialogue, conversation, and compromise can be. I pray that the holiday of Christ’s resurrection will help Serbia to calm down and better understand itself, so that in peace and dialogue we may resolve our differences and achieve national consensus. Because, no matter where it comes from, every form of intolerance and fanaticism leads us into a wasteland."

Regarding the social and political crisis that has been ongoing for months now – do you believe there is a "Third Serbia"?

"I believe it exists, and I believe it is by far the most numerous. I also believe that this so-called Third Serbia will prevail. These are people occupied with the survival of their own families, who are focused on making ends meet and who are not overly interested in politics. That said, I did not say they would win – because they have no ambition to rule. Whichever political force manages to win over the ‘Third Serbia’ will determine what Serbia will look like in the future."

Let us return to Easter topics. Is the woman the pillar of every family?

"She absolutely is. The Serbian mother is one of the strongest symbols of our identity. When a soldier is struck by a bullet in battle, he cries out: ‘Mother!’ He does not say ‘Father!’ Our people say: ‘The man is the head of the family, but the woman is the neck’ or ‘A woman can elevate you, or she can bring you down.’ And Radašin in The Village is Burning says: ‘My Radojka is the main beam of our house.’ As far as I am concerned, when it comes to my private life, my family, and my Milena – I completely agree that a good wife and mother is the pillar that carries every family."

How do you maintain that love today?

"My Milena and I have been together for half a century. Our love has evolved into adoration. Every day we walk towards is an occasion to be grateful to God and happy that we are still together. We pray to Him that it may last at least until we reach one hundred years."

How are the plans progressing for the start of shooting your new film The Keeper of the Icon, whose theme is the struggle for Kosovo?

"After several years of preparation, despite the fact that the Film Centre repeatedly refused to support this project, Kontrast Studios, with the help of well-meaning friends, is launching the production of this very important and socially responsible film. The latest news is that the film be helmed by my daughter Jelena Bajić Jočić, while I will play the main role."

You said Jelena will direct The Keeper. Does that mean she is switching genres after the hugely successful direction and authorship of two seasons of The ABCs of Our Life? When will you work on The ABCs 3?

"The Serbian Chamber of Commerce declared The ABCs the best series of 2024. It was very successful both in Serbia and abroad. Unfortunately, we were recently informed by Telekom that they are not interested in a third season. Why they made that decision is unknown to us. Nevertheless, we will not allow The ABCs to die – we will find a way to extend its life for the joy of its millions of fans."

What is your message to our readers?