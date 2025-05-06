Slušaj vest

The Nikola Tesla Airport. ATR aircraft parked. In the cockpit, a captain and a co-pilot. Vanja and Tijana in pilot uniforms, ready for take-off. Four days ago, together with purser Bojana and stewardess Nina, they made history for Air Serbia as the first entirely female crew on flights from Belgrade to Krakow on this type of aircraft.

Captain Vanja Marčeta (33) from Zemun completed pilot academy, followed by specialisation for the Boeing 737". She got her first job in 2016 at Air Serbia, and then underwent retraining for the ATR aircraft, earning her captain’s rank last summer. She has been flying for a total of nine years and is the first female captain in Air Serbia’s ATR fleet.

Piloting in the genes

“My father is a military pilot. For as long as I can remember, I imagined what his job was like, what it felt like to fly and operate those large powerful machines. I looked up to him a lot, and from that imagination was born my passion and desire for aviation. They told me I flew even as a baby, though I do not remember it, but what I do remember is going with my dad to Čenej Airport when I was five years old. I even have a photograph. I still keep it to this day. That was my first encounter with an aeroplane. At first, my father didn’t realise that I truly wanted this with all my heart, but later they gave me their full support. He is proud and overjoyed,” Marčeta recalls, and continues:

“Flying and aeroplanes are the fulfilment of a childhood dream for me, but this is a job that carries great responsibility and a passion that drives you to keep learning and improving. I think this must be done by someone who is completely dedicated. To endure, you need a certain level of discipline and constant self-improvement. I am grateful to the Serbian national airline, which placed great trust in me, and I strive daily to justify it.”

Being appointed the first female captain in Air Serbia’s ATR fleet is a huge honour for Vanja, as she is part of a company that recognises quality and effort, regardless of gender.

Four stripes on the epaulette

“I am not the only female captain, but I am the first on this type of aircraft. Earning the title of captain is a milestone in every pilot’s life and is considered the crowning achievement of one’s career and the realisation of a life’s dream. I am proud to be a captain of Serbia’s national airline. Previously, I flew the Boeing 737, and my longest flight was to Beirut, lasting three and a half hours. I love all places, airports and runways, but somehow the Italian airports are dearest to my heart,” says Vanja.

Marčeta highlights the final captain’s exam as her fondest aviation memory, when she was symbolically awarded the "four stripes", the sharp lines on a pilot’s epaulette:

“It was the crowning moment of my career. After passing the final exam, instructors give us those four stripes, which symbolise the beginning of a captain’s career.”

Incidentally, the "female flight" to Krakow went, she says, flawlessly, but the girls in the cockpit could not hear or see the passengers' reactions when they realised that the entire crew was female.

“It was probably as interesting to them as it was to us. We are all professionals in our work, but it was unique because it was the first time that four women flew together. The applause we receive at the end of a flight means a lot to us because it is confirmation that the passengers are satisfied with the service and the landing, and for us it is a great honour and joy. If we get the chance to fly together again, we will be happy.”

Air Serbia currently has eleven women in its cockpits, among them both captains and co-pilots. That number is growing, and women are increasingly writing a new history...

From stewardess at 19 to co-pilot today

Co-pilot Tijana Kankaraš (31) from Zemun started working as a stewardess at Air Serbia at the age of only 19, while simultaneously completing her university studies:

