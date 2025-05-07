According to the April data by Gemius, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia, WMG continues its complete dominance on the Serbian market, with 140,256 users more than the second-ranked and 359,232 more than the third-ranked media group..

We are the most read and have the greatest number of real users, and have the most engaged and loyal readership, with our media portfolio covering 80 percent of internet users in Serbia.

We would like to thank everyone who places their trust in our web portals, spearheaded by Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, which remain in the top 10 websites in Serbia.

Foto: WMG

The power of media groups

WMG is No. 1 digital media company in Serbia in terms of real users, with 3.63 million real users, which is 4.02 percent more than the competitors. Moreover, 80 percent of internet users in Serbia each spent as much as 53 minutes monthly on our web portals.

Dominance in the SPORT, BUSINESS, and WOMAN/LIFESTYLE categories

In terms of specific content categories, WMG is an undisputed leader in the following segments: sport, business, and woman/lifestyle.

*WMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal), WMG Woman/Lifestyle (Style, Beautiful & Happy, Wanted, Sensa, A Matter of Taste, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Woman/Lifestyle (Blic Woman, Ana.rs), WMG Business (Kurir Business, Smartlife, Eupravo Zato), Ringier Business (Blic Business).

KURIR THE MOST READ WEB PORTAL IN SERBIA

According to the official readership figures for the Serbian web portals, Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website for an incredible 77 consecutive months, with by far and ahead the greatest number of page views and the readership who spent an average of 44 minutes on the web portal. In April, Kurir had over 156 million page views, which is five percent more than the next competitor..

Foto: WMG

MONDO AHEAD OF DIRECT COMPETITION

The Mondo web portal continues to demonstrate its strength in the market, with 252,000 more real users than the sixth-placed N1, and 193,152 more than the fifth-placed Nova.rs. Kurir and Mondo further reinforce the dominance of the WMG group, securing positions among the top five websites according to official web portal readership metrics in Serbia, as measured by Gemius. These results once again confirm WMG’s position as the market leader.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST!

In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, our specialized brands also contribute to the results of the WMG media division: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Wanted, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, Elle Srbija, EUpravo Zato, and others. Part of the WMG family is also the advertising website Sasomange, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.

We would like to thank all of you who contribute to our successes – our readers and viewers, all our staff, our clients, and our partners.

Foto: WMG