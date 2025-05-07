Slušaj vest

WMG continues its total domination in the digital sphere, with Kurir positioned as the strongest media brand in Serbia, from the very first day that Gemius introduced its media brand strength rankings. Official figures for April confirm that Kurir is the most-read portal in Serbia, while Kurir TV ranks among the most-watched cable television channels on the networks where it is available.

Kurir the most-read portal in Serbia in April as well

According to official readership metrics for online portals in Serbia, Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website for 77 consecutive months, with by far the highest number of page views and an audience that, on average, spent 44 minutes on the site. During April, Kurir pages were opened more than 156 million times, which is five percent more than the next closest competitor.

Kurir dominates in the categories of SPORT, CRIME, ENTERTAINMENT and STARS

Kurir continues to dominate key categories with the highest number of page views in Serbia for Sport, Crime, Entertainment and Stars, confirming its position as a leader in the media landscape.

KURIR STIL: The number 1 women’s portal in Serbia

When it comes to women’s portals, Gemius data shows that Kurir Stil is positioned as the leading site in Serbia. In April, Stil recorded an impressive 22.6 million page views, 4.9 million more than the second-ranking women’s portal. Kurir Stil users open 27.38 percent more pages, which speaks to the quality of content on the Kurir Stil portal. The total time spent by Serbian citizens on Kurir Stil in April alone amounts to an incredible 57 years and 269 days. This puts us 66,000 hours ahead of the second-ranking women’s portal.

KURIR TECH: The number 1 destination for all technology information in Serbia

According to April data from Gemius, Kurir Tech stands out as the leading source for everyone seeking information on the latest developments in the world of technology. This section offers comprehensive coverage of major tech companies, social media platforms, the latest software and hardware solutions, gaming, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. Kurir Tech also provides advice on online safety, detailed product reviews, as well as information on smart devices, electric vehicles, and the use of AI in everyday life. The portal is dedicated to offering useful “how-to” guides and analysing the impact of technology on society and user psychology. Compared to its competition, Kurir Tech has 64,320 more users on a monthly basis. Kurir Tech users spend 44.87 percent more time on tech pages than users of B92 Tehnopolis and open eight percent more pages, which again points to the quality of the content on Kurir Tech.

Kurir TV among the most-watched cable television channels on the networks where it is available

In just four years of broadcasting, Kurir TV has managed to position itself among the most-watched cable TV channels on the networks where it is available, and recently it is often the most-watched cable TV channel in Serbia across all viewer categories

We have the highest viewership share and reach exceeding 650,000 viewers daily, and we consistently record the highest annual growth in viewership share among all cable channels (over 50 percent) when looking at the total audience, while among the target demographic, the figure exceeds 40 percent. (Source: Nielsen)