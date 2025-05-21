‘Oh, was that film Titanic made about him?’ and ‘The grief from that night is indescribable’: Two statements about Tito reveal a generational clash
his admirers from the former republics paid tribute to him at the House of Flowers in Dedinje
"Comrade Tito has died!"—this was the sentence, delivered in a trembling voice by Miodrag Zdravković, a presenter on Television Belgrade on 4 May 1980, exactly 45 years ago, which left the entire former SFRY in shock and echoed thunderously across the world!m!
In those days, the entire former Yugoslavia wept. Josip Broz Tito was buried in the House of Flowers in Dedinje, and for decades, people from Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Croatia and Slovenia have visited his grave on the anniversary of his death.
We published a poll as part of an article about how much young people know about Tito, posted on our website and included here as well. A total of 336 people voted, and these were the responses to the question: “Who was Tito?”
– The greatest statesman we ever had: 57.74%
– We’ll never know the truth about him: 27.08%
– A killer and a criminal: 15.18%
Although during the morning hours it seemed there were fewer than in previous years, they were, as always, highly motivated to honour "the greatest son of our peoples and nationalities." On flags, red stars, and caps, in their hands pictures of Tito, bouquets of flowers, wreaths...
Equality, unity, solidarity, education available to all, excellent healthcare, secure jobs—these are the main reasons why many, as they told Kurir, still mourn the Marshal to this day.
“People were human beings back then, and now they are inhuman. You could take a Macedonian health insurance card and get treated in Slovenia and no one would ask you a thing. Order was respected, there was mutual respect—young for old. There’s none of that anymore,” says Jorgij Nikolov from Kočani in North Macedonia for Kurir
He says he saw Tito in 1979 at the JNA stadium as a participant in the final relay rally. When Tito died, Jurij was serving in the JNA in Ćuprija.
“Back then, we all watched the evening news. Not because anyone forced us, but because we wanted to. When they said his condition had improved, we’d all cheer with joy. When they said it had worsened—we’d all fall silent... And then one day, I returned from guard duty, had just lain down when the corporal entered and said: ‘Comrade Tito has died.’ That grief is beyond words.”
Verica Petrović from the United Yugoslavia association also speaks with nostalgia.
“We were all like brothers. We didn’t lock our doors, we could leave our kids with the neighbours to watch. Today, they wouldn’t want to look after them, nor can we trust them,” says Verica, who saw Tito several times and always felt as though he was waving just at her.
There used to be brotherhood and unity, and now we divide ourselves every chance we get, says Zdenka Kraljić from Međimurje in Croatia, while Vlastimir Jeftić from Vlajkovac adds that he visits Tito’s grave every year and won’t stop until he dies:
Josip Broz Tito remains a figure who, even 45 years after his death, divides public opinion not only in Serbia but across the entire former Yugoslavia. And how long will that last? Not much longer. That’s clear from a street survey—many young people don’t even know who he was!
So in a few years’ time, the “greatest son of our peoples and nationalities” might not even be mentioned. Or at least, far less than now.
“I heard there was some guy named Comrade Tito, he was, like, someone’s mate,” said one of the respondents in a video on social media.
“Oh, he’s the one they made that Titanic film about,” another girl answered confidently.
“What film?” asked video creator Neven Jovanović, a YouTuber, in disbelief.
Then a young man stepped in, and after saying “some serious bloke...” it looked like he might know... “I don’t know,” he quickly added.
One other young man gave a short answer: “Marshal,” while a girl, who’d perhaps overheard something of the term before, responded: “Consul.”
To the question of who Tito was, another answer was: “He killed people.”
“I was a railwayman, and I could afford a brand-new Zastava car on my salary, I took my wife and kids to the seaside. I’d get a free holiday from the union, and just pay for them,” Vlastimir says, while a woman nearby interjects
“More foreign delegations and famous, influential figures came to his funeral than to the Pope’s.”.
Cveće Miljković from Ruma says that for many people today, Tito symbolises their youth.
“Tito was our youth. We were all from that time. We were all Tito’s pioneers, Tito’s youth, Tito’s volunteers, Tito’s youth again... We had that brotherhood and unity. I was a pioneer and went to the seaside through school. It didn’t matter whether we were in Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro... What mattered was friendship,” he says, adding that as a boy he stood beside the railway in Ruma to see him, and at the same spot saw the train that carried his coffin
Žikica Đorđević from Zvezdara was received by Tito in the White Palace along with about thirty top workers—brigadiers—after returning from a working drive.
“We went wherever we wanted. Travel, clubs, activities... Now you pay for everything. We lived better then than rich kids do today, and we had—nothing!”
Miodrag Ninković has for years been selling flags, badges, pins, caps from that era, and photos of Tito. The most valuable item he offers is a bronze bust of Tito, which he sells for €1,000.
“People like to see symbols from that time. It reminds them of the old Yugoslavia. They often buy red stars, silver coins with Tito’s image, or fridge magnets of Yugoslavia and Tito.”
He says he finds many of these items at flea markets.
“That’s how I got these cotton flags that used to decorate cities when Tito passed through, matchboxes that are 70–80 years old, and I came across this bronze bust made by sculptor Oto Logo. Someone threw it away, probably not knowing its value.”
He sells small red star pins for 50 dinars, enamel military ones with the hammer and sickle are rarer and go for 1,000 to 2,000 dinars, flags for around 1,000 dinars...
NOVI SAD NA UDARU BLOKADERA: Buše gume, gađaju ljude jajima, opkolili sud i tužilaštvo, a večeras će građanima dodatno zagorčati život BLOKADOM 30 RASKRSNICA!