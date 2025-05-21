The National Theatre of Priština is different, because it has a soul. Our task is to go to every place in Kosovo and Metohija where no one performs. I’d like to retire from this institution, says the actor

The audience in Belgrade gave a standing ovation lasting five minutes after the performance of the comedy Hamlet’s Performance in the Village of Mrduša Donja based on the text by Ivo Brešan, adapted and directed by Jana Maričić, and performed by the ensemble of the National Theatre of Priština. The actors from Kosovo were led by Milan Vasić, who was deeply moved by the audience’s reaction after the show.

Milan Vasić u novoj ulozi



“I wasn’t surprised. Hamlet’s Performance in the Village of Mrduša Donja was ready to be shown to the public even seven days before the premiere. That doesn’t happen often in theatre. We had already performed it several times in Kosovo and saw that people recognised every moment. I know they may have been waiting to tear us apart in Belgrade because this play has been staged for so many years,” says Vasić for Kurir.

Foto: promo Narodno pozorište Priština



During the preparation for his role, he didn’t watch the cult film version with Milena Dravić, Rade Šerbedžija and Ljubiša Samardžić.

“My rule is not to watch the film when I’m performing that piece. If someone has done a role well, it can influence you. Ivo Brešan’s text reminded me a lot of Nušić. Here, they’re not Serbs, but Dalmatians, and they have a similar mentality. For us, everything has been the same for 200 years. That’s who we are, and we’re not going to change,” the actor observes.

Milan Vasić na medenom mesecu

Milan Vasić turned down the offer to have a Belgrade theatre as his home stage.

“I didn’t want to start proving myself all over again at the age of 35. The National Theatre of Priština is different. It has soul. Our job is to educate the audience and go to places where no one performs. I’d like to retire from this institution,” the dramatic artist says honestly

Milan Vasić stao na ludi kamen

There are no new projects on the horizon, but he’s preparing for the most beautiful role of his life. Milan and his wife Maja are expecting a baby.



“I’m going to take a bit of a break now. I’m in quite a few productions, and I recently got married and we’re expecting a baby. Everything else is on hold. I’m ready to become a father. I’m 46. People have kept saying ‘come on, come on’, but I think this is exactly the right moment. Now I feel ready for the most important role of my life,” Vasić concludes.

