According to the May data by Gemius, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia, WMG continues its complete dominance on the Serbian market, with 142,992 users more than the second-ranked and 365,424 more than the third-ranked media group

We are the most read and have the greatest number of real users and the most engaged and loyal readership, with our media portfolio covering 79.15 percent of internet users in Serbia.

We would like to thank everyone who places their trust in our web portals, spearheaded by Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, which remain in the top 10 websites in Serbia.

The power of media groups

WMG is No. 1 digital media company in Serbia in terms of real users, with 3.57 million real users, which is 4.17 percent more than the competitors. Moreover, 79.15 percent of internet users in Serbia each spent as much as 52 minutes and 55 seconds monthly on our web portals.

Dominance in the SPORT, WOMAN/LIFESTYLE, and BUSINESS categories

In terms of specific content categories, WMG is an undisputed leader in the following segments: sport, woman/lifestyle, and business.

KURIR THE MOST READ WEB PORTAL IN SERBIA

According to the official readership figures for the Serbian web portals, Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website for an incredible 78 consecutive months, with by far and ahead the greatest number of page views and the readership who spent an average of 44 minutes on the web portal. In May, Kurir had over 152 million page views, which is 968,000 more than the next competitor.

MONDO AHEAD OF DIRECT COMPETITION

The Mondo web portal continues to demonstrate its strength on the market, with 257,904 more real users than the fifth-placed Nova.rs, and 347,424 more than the seventh-placed N1. Kurir and Mondo further reinforce the dominance of the WMG group, securing positions among the top five websites according to official web portal readership metrics in Serbia, as measured by Gemius. These results once again confirm WMG’s position as the market leader.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST!

In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, our specialized brands also contribute to the results of the WMG media division: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Wanted, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, Elle Srbija, EUpravo Zato, and others. Part of the WMG family is also the advertising website Sasomange, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.

We would like to thank all of you who contribute to our successes – our readers and viewers, all our staff, our clients, and our partners.