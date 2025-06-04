WMG continues its complete dominance in the digital sphere, with Kurir positioned as the strongest media brand in Serbia, from the very first day that Gemius introduced its media brand strength rankings. The official figures for May confirm that Kurir is the most-read portal in Serbia, while Kurir Television ranks among the most-watched cable television channels on the networks where it is available.

Kurir the most-read portal in Serbia in May as well

Foto: Kurir

According to official readership metrics for online portals in Serbia, Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website for 78 consecutive months, with by far the highest number of page views and an audience that, on average, spent 44 minutes on the web portal. During May, Kurir had over 152 million page views, which is 968,000 more than the next competitor

KURIR STIL: The number 1 women’s portal in Serbia

1/4 Vidi galeriju The number 1 women’s portal in Serbia Foto: Kurir

When it comes to women’s portals, Gemius data shows that Kurir Stil is positioned as the leading site in Serbia. In May, Stil recorded 18.3 million page views, i.e. 654,000.6 more than the second-ranking women’s portal. Kurir Stil users open 3.7 percent more pages, which speaks to the quality of content on the Kurir Stil portal. The total time spent by Serbian citizens on Kurir Stil amounts to an incredible 48 years and 33 days.

KURIR ZDRAVLJE: The top choice for health information in Serbia

1/4 Vidi galeriju The top choice for health information in Serbia Foto: Kurir

According to the Gemius data for May, Kurir Zdravlje remains the first choice of people who seek the latest information on health, diet, exercise, and mental health in Serbia. Compared to its competitors, Kurir Zdravlje has 26 percent more visits, which confirms its superiority and relevance. In May, the users of this web portal had as many as 649,867 page views more than the users of Telegraf eKlinika, spending four minutes on average on the Kurir Zdravlje web portal. Compared to Telegraf eKlinika, Kurir Zdravlje has 61,440 users more monthly, which confirms it is the key destination for all those looking for quality advice and expert articles on current health-related topics. With content created to meet the needs of both experts and those who endeavour to improve their health, this web portal is your reliable source of information regarding all aspects of maintaining good health.

KURIR TECH: No. 1 destination for all technology information in Serbia

1/4 Vidi galeriju No. 1 destination for all technology information in Serbia Foto: Kurir

According to the Gemius data for May, Kurir Tech stands out as the leading choice for all those who wish to obtain information on the latest developments in the world of technology. This section offers comprehensive information about big technology companies, social media, cutting-edge software and hardware solutions, gaming, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrencies. Kurir Tech also offers advice on internet safety, detailed product reviews, as well as information on smart devices, electric cars, and the use of AI in everyday life. This web portal is dedicated to providing useful "how to" advice and the analyses of the impact of technology on society and user psychology. Compared to its competitors, Kurir Tech has 91,200 more users. Kurir Tech users spend as much as 107.54 percent more time on the tech web pages than the users of B92 Tehnopolis, have over eight percent more visits, and have 37 percent more page views, which confirms the quality of the Kurir Tech web portal content.

Kurir – Serbia’s citizens’ first choice in key categories

The Kurir web portal continues its complete dominance in the categories of politics, business, sports, and stars, with the highest number of page views in May, further confirming the brand’s strength and leading position. Citizens of Serbia choose Kurir as their primary source for information in these areas, following the latest news, analyses, and exclusive content tailored to a variety of interests and needs.

Kurir Television among the top five cable television channels on the networks where it is available

In only four years of broadcasting, Kurir Television has managed to position itself among the top five most-viewed cable television channels on the networks where it is available. Recently, it has often been the most viewed cable television channel in Serbia in the ‘all viewers’ category. On 1 January 2025, Kurir Television set a new record, becoming the most-watched generalist cable television channel, both within the target demographic (18–50) and across the total population.

We have the largest viewership share and the reach that exceeds 650,000 viewers daily, as well as the highest steady annual viewership

share growth (over 50 percent) of all cable channels with respect to the general viewership, with said growth exceeding 40 percent in the target group. (Source: Nielsen)