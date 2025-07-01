WMG continues its absolute domination of the Serbian market, with 98,592 more users than the second-placed, and 306,048 more than the third-placed media group, according to the June data from the official measurement of web portal readership in Serbia, conducted by the company Gemius.

We are the most read and have by far the highest number of real users, as well as the most engaged and loyal audience, with our media portfolio covering 77.42 percent of internet users in Serbia.

We thank everyone who chooses our brands – led by Kurir and Mondo, which consistently rank among the 10 most visited websites in the country.

The power of a media group

WMG is the number one digital media company in Serbia by real users, with 3.5 million real users – 2.9 percent more than the competition – while 77.42 percent of internet users in Serbia spent as much as 52 minutes and eight seconds per month on our web portals.

Foto: Kurir

Domination in the SPORT, WOMEN/LIFESTYLE AND BUSINESS categories

In terms of individual content categories, WMG is the undisputed leader in the segments of sport, women/lifestyle and business.

*WMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal), WMG Žena/Lifestyle (Stil, Lepa i Srećna, Wanted, Sensa, Stvar Ukusa, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Žena/Lifestyle (Blic Žena, Ana.rs)

KURIR DOMINANT IN WOMEN’S, HEALTH AND TECH CONTENT

Kurir records excellent results in specialized sections. Kurir Stil has positioned itself as the number one women’s portal, with 22,800 real users more than Blic Žena, confirming the relevance and popularity of content aimed at a female audience.

Kurir Zdravlje remains a key destination for all those seeking reliable information on health and nutrition, with 152,592 more users and as many as 797,186 more page views compared to Telegraf eKlinika. An average visit duration of four minutes further attests to the quality of content and audience engagement.

1/5 Vidi galeriju Kurir Zdravlje Foto: Kurir

Kurir Tech stands out as a leading source of technology information, with 91,968 real users more than B92 Tehnopolis. In addition to a larger user base, Kurir Tech also records significantly longer time spent on page, more visits, and more page views, confirming the attractiveness and expertise of its content.

1/5 Vidi galeriju Kurir Tech Foto: Kurir

In addition, Kurir achieves higher traffic (Page Views) in the categories of Stars, Politics, Business and Entertainment, further confirming its strong position across a wide range of topics important to domestic readers.

MONDO AHEAD OF DIRECT COMPETITION

The Mondo portal continues to affirm its strength on the market, with 206,016 real users more than fifth-placed Nova.rs, and 278,160 more than sixth-placed N1. Kurir and Mondo further strengthen the dominance of the WMG Group, securing spots among the top five most visited websites according to the official web portal readership measurement in Serbia, conducted by the company Gemius. These results once again confirm WMG’s leading market position.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST!

Alongside Kurir, Mondo and Espreso, our media division WMG also includes our specialized brands: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Wanted, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, Elle Srbija, EUpravo Zato, and many others.

We would like to thank all of you who contribute to our successes – our readers and viewers, all our staff, our clients, and our partners.