At his home in his native village of Brestač, Lazić is enjoying life with his wife Kaća and daughter Srna, and frequent visitors include his daughter Lorena from his first marriage to Ana Sević, as well as his son Aleksej from his relationship with Marina Gagić.

Darko Lazić spoke to Kurir’s cameras about the changes he’s made in his life. His turbulent past is well known, and after all the scandals he went through – by his own admission, of his own making – the singer now lives a fairytale-like life.

You've slimmed down, cleaned yourself up. Who's mainly to thank for your decision to focus on your health and appearance?

“I haven’t lost all the weight yet. A few more kilos down and I’ll be where I want to be. I never go looking for someone to blame in life. I’m always the main one responsible for my own life. Of course, Kaća helps me, because she eats really healthily, and then it just goes great with her.”



Since marrying Kaća, you’ve changed a lot. You seem to be living a healthier life?

“I spent the first part of my life being wild and young. There was all sorts of stuff, lots of bad things. I go from one extreme to another. From the worst to the best. At my age, it doesn’t suit me anymore to keep making mistakes – it’s silly. My children are grown now.”

Recently there were reports that you now have chickens in your yard in Brestač?

“We’re like, well if we’re already living in the countryside, let’s eat as healthily as possible. We used to buy local eggs here in the village, and just the other day I said to Kaća that I wanted some eggs, and she goes: ‘Darko, the amount of eggs we go through, the neighbour’s hens won’t be able to keep up, let’s get our own.’ And so we got 10 laying hens, and now we have our own eggs. The yard is big, we live in the countryside – why not?”

You’ve been doing private gigs. Lately, your colleagues have been saying those kinds of gigs aren’t what they used to be?

“I haven’t done private gigs for a while now. Only for people close to me or those I know. I did those gigs for 12 years – weddings, parties – and I got tired. It’s a lot of work. I love doing them, but they take up so much time. I lose the whole day. In a club, it’s two sets of an hour each and I go home. My family is very important to me, and I’ve changed a lot of things so I can spend more time with them.”

What does an ideal day with your family look like?

“Right now I’m heading to pick up Lorena, then Aleksej, and we’re going home to Kaća and Srna. They’ll be staying with me for three or four days. We’ll probably go fishing, because they absolutely love that. We have such a great time together. We’re never bored. And I enjoy it all so much.”

Plans for the summer?

“It’s mostly work, but like I said, I’m really attached to my family now, so I’ve scaled back my performances a bit. Sure, there’s more work in the summer, but we’ll manage.”

