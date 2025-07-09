Slušaj vest

Last week, the crew behind The Return of Žika’s Dynasty wrapped filming on the newest instalment of the most beloved and most watched domestic film series of all time. The sequel was shot on locations in Belgrade and Pančevo, as well as at beautiful locations on Zlatibor, in the municipality of Čajetina. While audiences eagerly await the return of the legendary Pavlović family to the big screen, they’ll be pleased to hear that the hardworking film crew have shot not one, but two parts! In the tradition of major Hollywood franchises, The Return of Žika’s Dynasty will also come in two parts.

Foto: Nemanja Miscevic

“After so many years of waiting, we felt the audience deserved an epic return of Žika’s Dynasty, so we decided to film two movies at once. Milena Marković’s screenplay lent itself to being split into two parts, since the story naturally divides into two wholes – one set in Belgrade and the other in Žika Pavlović’s home village. I think the audience will enjoy both films – they’re connected, but each forms a complete whole in its own right,” says director and producer Milan Todorović.

“We wanted to offer the audience something in the style of Kill Bill or Dune, so they can experience a two-part story in cinemas within a relatively short interval. If any film deserves that – it’s this new instalment of the most legendary film series in our country.”

The first part was directed by Milan Konjević, and the second by Milan Todorović, who also serves as the film’s producer alongside Ognjen Rakčević, Jovan Marković, and Goran Peković. The executive producer is Ivica Vidanović. The premiere of the first film is expected this autumn, and the second in spring 2026. The titles will carry the addition “Part I” and “Part II”.

In place of the legendary Gidra, forever remembered as Žika, we now have his grandson Miša Pavlović as head of the family. Miša is once again played by the irresistible Nikola Kojo, for whom this was one of his first roles. Among returning characters are Boba (Vladimir Petrović), Elza (Vesna Čipčić), and Nataša (Gala Videnović).

Vesna Čipčić with Jovan Marković (left), creator of Žika’s Dynasty, and Vladimir Petrović (right), who played Boba

“It was incredibly emotional to see Miša together again with Boba, Nataša, and Elza. It was absolutely wonderful working with all the actors in the film, especially Nikola Kojo, who truly carries the story. I’m very sad that Rijalda didn’t live to play Marija again. I’d love for the film to be dedicated to her,” Todorović noted.

Alongside them, the film features an exceptional cast including: Jovo Maksić, Mladen Sovilj, Borka Tomović, Srđan Timarov, Miona Marković, Slobodan Ninković, Milena Predić, Dragana Mićalović, Aleksandar Srećković Kubura, Milan Caci Mihailović, Novak Bilbija, Bojana Maljević, Tamara Radovanović, Ljiljana Stjepanović, Vahidin Prelić, Mina Nenadović, Katarina Veljović, and many others, as well as young Nikola Brun in the role of Žika and Gavrilo Ivanković as Milan. Especially notable is Danijela Dimitrovska, the well-known model, who plays one of the lead roles in both films, and special guest star is the popular Mahrina.

Foto: Printscreen

The film was completed with the support of the Film Centre of Serbia and the Apolon platform, where it will be available after cinema distribution in Serbia, the region, and the diaspora.