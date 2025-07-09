Slušaj vest

An interview with presenter Božo Dobriša, given to Kurir just a few days ago, has made waves in media across the region!

However, the part where the “showbiz doctor” shared what he knows about a gay scandal currently rocking Montenegro — with a well-known singer at the centre of it — has attracted the most attention and reader comments.

Everyone is asking who the singer in question is. Due to huge public interest and in order to shed some light on the mystery, we spoke once more with Dobriša, who gave us a more detailed description of what allegedly happened in one of the most luxurious hotels in the neighbouring country.

“It’s one of the most popular singers in the region, and he’s been happily married for years. Every summer he holidays at one of the most luxurious coastal hotels. He has huge summer hits that define the season here by the sea. His boyfriend is a member of his team and never leaves his side. He’s paid a hefty salary for the role but in fact does absolutely nothing. His wife doesn’t suspect a thing. She looks amazing for her age — she’s stunning — but she’s often away on business or on trips with her friends and minds her own affairs. Here in Montenegro, everyone knows he’s gay. When they see him arrive with the guy and check in together, people die laughing. It’s an open secret,” says Božo, and continues:

“If this affair were to come to light, it would be a scandal unlike anything seen on our music scene in the last 20 years. That singer isn’t stupid. People have been whispering for decades that he’s into men, and he’s well aware that everyone close to him knows about it. But what matters most to him is that his wife never finds out or gets any proof of his infidelity. His wife is on good terms with his boyfriend too, as are his children. It’s total chaos. The most bizarre part is that sometimes his wife and kids are staying in the same hotel at the same time,” our source added.

The presenter says that all journalists in Montenegro are aware of this affair.

“It’s been known for at least three years that the two of them are together, and it came to light because they always insist on sharing a room. We journalists here in Montenegro generally respect him, which is why no one’s revealed his name. But I’m afraid it’s only a matter of time before someone goes public with his identity in the media — along with evidence. I suspect it’ll be one of the hotel employees, because you can never tell with them. When they get drunk, they say they’re going to start blackmailing him with videos from the hotel,” Dobriša concludes.

Let us recall — in the interview, Božo told us how gay singers enjoy themselves with their partners on the Montenegrin coast..

“There are loads of gay singers who holiday in Montenegro with their boyfriends, while their wives are off somewhere else, like Dubai. I know them very well. They organise a tour here for a week, with a hotel arranged in each city, where they stay with their partners. Two really big stars — you’d never guess it — are both married but gay, and Montenegro is their top destination for it. Word around the hotels is that Nući was very jealous of Vojaž and caused scenes when he saw him here with some girls,” the presenter told us.

