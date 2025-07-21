Slušaj vest

The news that Marija Šerifović has left the Zvezde Granda jury after a decade on the most popular music competition show in the Balkans came like a bolt from the blue.

Although there had been speculation for some time, the pop star addressed it on Instagram and later in a vlog on her YouTube channel, revealing new details about her departure from the jury.

According to a well-informed source, Marija made the final decision to leave Grand about a month ago, when she informed the production team, with an agreement that nothing would be made public until the current season officially concluded and a winner was announced.

"Marija found the show to be very time-consuming, and the main reason for leaving the jury—besides constant exhaustion and burnout—was her decision to fully devote herself to her son Mario and her family. She is soon going to the United States with her family for an extended period, where she owns a flat and where her son was born, so she will be spending most of the year there. One of the first people she told was her close friend Jovana Pajić, who immediately supported her," our source said, adding that the late Saša Popović also played an important role in the whole matter.

"Marija actually wanted to leave the show at the end of the previous season, but she had a long conversation with the late Saša at the time, who asked her to stay for at least one more season. The director told her that it would mean a great deal to him personally, and since he was already seriously ill at that point, she couldn’t bring herself to say no. After Saša passed away and she fulfilled the promise she had made to him, nothing was holding her back from making the decision. Although the production team members were surprised and saddened and asked her to reconsider, her decision was final, and she was just waiting for the right moment—once the winner was announced—to go public with it," the source close to the situation concluded.

The singer herself explained in more detail in her YouTube vlog that it wasn’t easy for her to leave Zvezde Granda.

"I’m feeling a little happy, but at the same time a little emotional, and my mind is racing because the day and moment have come—this is my last drive to the Zvezde Granda studio," Marija said after showing some of the most interesting scenes from the competition, including ones where she made a show with Jelena Karleuša.

"In my head, I’ve already processed it, gone through it, and come out the other side. Some of the people working at Grand really moved me—they cried, and there were all sorts of emotions. It shook me up emotionally. The moment I came out of that hole, exactly ten years ago, and the T-shirt I wore that said ‘Popović, who?’... It’s certain that the past decade has left a serious and lasting impression on my heart. It was an incredible pleasure to spend time with Sale Popović, from whom I had the chance to learn so much about this business. Even though he’s no longer with us, I want to believe that he hears and sees all of this, and so thank you for being brave and crazy enough to invite someone like me onto the jury. Thanks also to everyone else I worked with, and I wish them all the best in the upcoming seasons. My fellow jury members will probably miss me. I wish them humour, good contestants, and strong ratings. I always voted based on how I felt, with no ulterior motives. Everything has its end, and so this chapter has closed—and that’s a new beginning," Šerifović said in her vlog.

Let us recall that after Marija spoke out, Grand Production also issued a press release, parting ways with her with words full of respect and gratitude.

