Aleksandra Prijović is currently keeping a low media profile due to her advanced pregnancy, but that hasn’t meant a drop in public interest for her songs, which have been among the most listened to across many music platforms for years—especially on YouTube. On the contrary!

Foto: Aleksa Savulov

Supporting this is the fact that Aleksandra recently broke yet another record, becoming the only Balkan star who has managed to surpass the incredible milestone of one billion views on her YouTube channel with just 64 videos in 12 years.

Foto: Screenshot

As can be verified, no one in this region has achieved such a feat with so few uploads to the platform, further cementing the fact that the popular Prija is the biggest Balkan star of the younger generation. Her channel features music videos from the albums she has released so far, as well as a few interesting interviews and past television appearances. The single most viewed video, as expected, is the mega-hit Dam, dam, dam—with 97 million views.

Foto: Screenshot

As is well known, YouTube revenue typically ranges from €800 to €1,200 per million views, which means a simple calculation brings her earnings from this platform alone to over one million euros—not counting other streaming services like Spotify and Deezer, where she is also highly popular.

Pevačica je uvek vodila računa o tome kako se predstavlja u javnosti Foto: Aleksa Savulov

This is just one of many records Aleksandra has held for some time now. Late last year, media outlets reported that during her From East to West tour, which ran from September 2023 to December 2024, she held 63 concerts across the region, Europe, and the United States, earning as much as €1,890,000.

We recently also reported that in recent years, most musicians have been operating through companies or sole proprietorships, as the Serbian government has tightened controls on singers with regard to income declaration and tax payments.

For 2024, Prija declared total revenues of €1,750,000. Her concerts brought in excellent income, but she also had significant expenses—totalling €1,183,700. At least that’s what she reported to the Serbian Business Registers Agency. This means that Aleksandra Prijović’s net profit after everything came to around €477,000.

1/6 Vidi galeriju Aleksandra Prijović na koncertu u Beogradskoj areni Foto: Aleksa Savulov

Let us recall, the singer has stated on several occasions that despite her efforts, she never expected such great success.

“I don’t think I’ll ever truly grasp everything that’s happened to me recently! I worked hard and, even as a little girl, dreamt of success—but this has taken me by surprise. Of course, without my husband Filip, who loves me unconditionally and has always believed in me, along with my collaborators and audience, none of this would have been possible,” the folk star once told Kurir.

Foto: Shutterstock, Nemanja Nikolić