The renowned actor and global superstar Darko Perić, who has been living in Spain for the past two decades, has not forgotten his roots and his homeland of Kladovo. Recently, he and his friends launched the International Film Festival Iron Gate there. The inaugural edition will be held from 21 to 24 August and will feature films from Serbia, Romania, France, and Spain. The festival will open with the Romanian film The New Year That Didn’t Come.

Nature and culture

Darko was born in Kladovo and now lives in Barcelona. He has appeared in several Spanish productions, including the series Money Heist, in which he portrayed the character Helsinki. In 2018, the series won an Emmy Award for Best Drama at the 46th annual Emmy Awards, catapulting him to worldwide fame and earning him nearly four million followers on Instagram. He also made a documentary about Kladovo entitled The Danube Is My Sea, which showcases the beauty and tourist potential of the Đerdap region.

Foto: SEBASTIEN NOGIER/EPA

“People here and abroad need to see this because the Danube and the Đerdap Gorge are the number one tourist attraction in Serbia. Secondly, it’s the border between two worlds – East and West. The Danube was my sea. I grew up 50 metres from the river,” Perić told Kurir.

The actor closely follows what’s happening back home, so audiences will have the chance to watch Serbian productions such as The Trail of the Wild Game and Tilva Roš.

“I watched the series Besa. For the first time in one of our series, another language appears. I also found Black Wedding interesting, as it takes place in my Vlach region. The other day I started watching The Trail of the Wild Game. Our market is small, but a lot is being produced. I studied in Romania, and we produce more than they do, even though they have a bigger market. I like that style because of the cinematography,” the actor revealed to Kurir at the time.

He also recalled his childhood:

“When a film came to Kladovo, we were overjoyed. I’ve never been to Fest. Two years ago, I produced a film I shot in Kyrgyzstan, called Territory. We went to Moscow and Cairo, but I don’t have distributors here. I’d love to attend Fest.”

Watch the film Darko made about Kladovo

Special offer

Perić and his associates paid attention to every detail, so guests will be able to travel to the festival from Belgrade by boat. The organisation of the festival has also been supported by the hotel Aquastar Danube in Kladovo. They are offering all guests a true adventure and a special package from 20 to 24 August, which includes a boat cruise from Belgrade, half-board accommodation, excursions, and tickets for all three festival evenings – for €350 per person. The films will be screened at the Cultural Centre and at the open-air stage of the Fetislam Fortress.

Foto: Juan Herrero/EFE

Exciting programme: Films from Spain to Romania

Thursday:

The New Year That Didn’t Come (2024, Romania)

Friday:

Where There Is Love, There Is No Darkness (2025, France)

Territory (2024, Spain)

Saturday

Tilva Roš (2010, Serbia)

Death Border (2020, Romania)