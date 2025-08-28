Slušaj vest

The propaganda media wing of the United Group, which is still under the influence of Dragan Šolak, has fired from all its available weapons in order to mount the last line of defence for Šolak and his inner circle. At this moment, the main task of N1 and Nova S is a campaign to present Aleksandra Subotić, director of United Media under whose roof these outlets operate, to the public as a great defender of free journalism in Serbia.

However, the false image of such a figure had to fall to pieces. Every attempt to turn her into a reputable businesswoman and a person of integrity has collapsed, for this is a woman from the showbusiness milieu, known for her extravagant lifestyle, who drives an expensive Bentley and owns firms in Panama and Malta. A more accurate picture of her is provided by some telling elements of her biography, and in particular the character of the businesses she built around herself.

Aleksandra Subotić is the former girlfriend of businessman Danijel Rokvić, who is today the husband of singer Didi Janković, and she worked as a secretary in his company “Danijel Sat”. Šolak entered business ventures with Rokvić at the start of his career, and once that was sufficiently developed, Aleksandra Subotić appeared on the scene. According to our information, it was she who helped Šolak to acquire ownership of Rokvić’s company, and from that point onwards the two became a business tandem, with well-informed sources suggesting that they were more than that.

The question arises: with what qualifications and qualities did Aleksandra Subotić rise to the top of Šolak’s business? Be that as it may, she has remained all these years in the position of director of United Media and has been one of the main cogs in Šolak’s mechanism for eliminating competition, scheming, and amassing immense wealth. And this explains the campaign currently being run by N1 and Nova S, as well as all the other channels of Šolak’s influence, in which an attempt is being made to crown Aleksandra Subotić with a halo as a defender of free media. It all falls apart once it is revealed what she is actually protecting and how, through fictitious contracts, she siphoned millions from the company into her private firms.

The general director of Telekom Srbija, Vladimir Lučić, revealed just part of what the domestic company found after the purchase of Net TV.

“When we took over Net TV we found a fictitious contract by which a company owned by Aleksandra Subotić, who had companies in Panama and later transferred them to Malta, had in fact been siphoning off hundreds of thousands and millions of euros from Net TV since 2013,” said Lučić, adding that he had discussed this with the director of the United Group, Sten Miler, on 7 August.

The head of Telekom Srbija said he believed that the contracts in question were the key to the whole panic, noting that for seven years in their battle with the United Group they had pointed to various irregularities in its operations, to fictitious firms and the siphoning off of money.

“You know what, there was one manager there for 19 years. Now the fear is that, when such professionals as those now in place arrive, they will find such contracts. So we were not talking at all about the editorial policy of all the channels. Certainly, if they have a source—which I doubt, but it is possible—it could confirm that we did not mention any journalist,” Lučić stressed.

On the question of who the director of all those media outlets such as N1 and Nova S really is, Lučić said:

“On the website you see Aleksandra Subotić, but in essence she is not. We have sued all the companies behind those media outlets, from Luxembourg to Switzerland, and the legal representatives are entirely different people, foreigners. So she is not the general director, and what is certain is that she is a partner of Telekom Srbija in Net TV and that her company is our distributor. In a short while we shall terminate that contract. It was, in fact, perfectly normal for that to be the subject of that conversation (with Sten Miler, author’s note),” said Lučić.

Because of the revelation of all these facts, which are likely only the tip of the iceberg, Lučić has found himself the target of United Group media, which, at Šolak’s dictate, still protect his financial and business interests. The aim of this campaign is to preserve the existing state of affairs and maintain the channels through which the siphoning of vast sums can continue. Dragan Šolak and Aleksandra Subotić are defending immense amounts of money, and that explains the intensity of their propaganda. Since 2021, Kurir has in dozens of articles written in detail about Šolak’s modus operandi, by which for years he has in confronting his competition resorted to illegal means: bribery, eavesdropping on rivals, breaking the law, unfair practices, manipulation... Now, with his final convulsions, he is trying to save the sources of his wealth, deploying everything from his arsenal. Thus we now have an artificially manufactured affair over the recorded conversation between Lučić and Miler, and the key question is: Where did the recording published by KRIK, Nova and N1 come from? Who made the recording? Who gave it to them? Is Dragan Šolak behind it all?

Šolak’s last line of defence was erected at the moment when he lost the levers of power within the United Group and the opportunity to earn even more. Let us recall that Šolak entered into conflict with BC Partners, the majority partner of the United Group, over the astronomical bonus of €200 million which Šolak is claiming after the sale of SBB. At that time N1 and Nova S launched a full-scale campaign to defend Šolak and present him as a pillar of freedom and democracy, just as they are now doing with Aleksandra Subotić.