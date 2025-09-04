PHOTO CREDIT: WMG

WMG once again confirmed its leading position on the Serbian market in August, with 3,429,600 real users from Serbia, which is as many as 52,512 more than the media group in second place. Our advantage over the third-placed group amounts to more than 105,840 users, according to official data from portal readership measurement in Serbia (Gemius).

We are the most read, with by far the highest number of real users and the most engaged and loyal audience, while our media portfolio covers 76.07% of internet users in Serbia.





We thank everyone who chooses our brands – led by Kurir and Mondo, which consistently rank among the 10 most visited sites in the country.

The power of media groups

WMG is the number 1 digital media company in Serbia by the number of real users, with 3.4 million real users, while 76.07% of internet users in Serbia spent as much as 54 minutes per month on our web portals.

Domination in the NEWS, SPORT and WOMEN/LIFESTYLE categories

When looking individually at content categories, WMG is the undisputed leader in the segments: news, sport and women/lifestyle

* WMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport),

Ringier Sport (Sportal),

* WMG Women/Lifestyle (Stil, Lepa i Srećna, Wanted, Sensa, Stvar ukusa, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Women/Lifestyle (Blic Žena, Ana.rs)

* WMG News (Kurir (Hronika, Društvo, Planeta, Beograd, Politika, Srbija, Region)

Ringier News (Blic - Vesti (Hronika, Društvo, Svet, Beograd, Politika, Srbija, Vojvodina, Republika Srpska)

MONDO AHEAD OF DIRECT COMPETITION

The Mondo web portal continues to confirm its strength on the market, with 126,672 real users more than the sixth-placed N1. Kurir and Mondo further consolidate the dominance of the WMG group, securing places among the top five most visited sites according to official portal readership measurements in Serbia, conducted by the company Gemius. These results once again confirm WMG’s leading market position.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST!

Alongside Kurir, Mondo and Espreso, WMG’s media division also includes our specialised brands: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Wanted, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, Elle Srbija, EUpravo Zato and many others.

We thank all of you who contribute to our success: our readers and viewers, all our employees, clients and partners.