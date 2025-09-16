Slušaj vest

In Serbia the service of hiring personal shopping assistants – experts who help with the choice of clothes – is becoming increasingly popular! They accompany you for several hours, determine which style and colour suit you, and that pleasure on average costs around 150 euros!

On social networks there are more and more adverts and posts in which, most often, young women offer consulting services for shopping. One of them explained on TikTok what her day looks like when a client hires her.

Foto: Profimedia

“Before the actual consultation I arrive an hour early at the shopping centre in order to see what the selection of clothes is like, even though I already did the same a few days earlier, but I like to be as well prepared as possible. In the consultation itself we go over the theory I have prepared. The client receives their own colour palette (colours that best match their complexion and hair) and a complete analysis of their body type, followed by suggestions of cuts and models. The presentation also contains many outfits that will serve in the future as inspiration for choosing items that are just right for her,” she explains in the video.

After the theory, in which they also covered, as she says, “mistakes it would be desirable to avoid”, they go shopping.

Foto: Profimedia

“I choose outfits from her colour palette and cuts that are just right for her figure. We go into the fitting room where the client tries things on and gives her opinion,” she says, adding that it very often happens that clients tell her they never knew a certain colour suited them.

“After three hours of work the client is ready for independent shopping in the future, and I’m there for any uncertainties,” explained this personal assistant.

The packages on offer vary, but the price for three hours is around 150 euros.

“This type of service includes colour analysis, body shape analysis and a three-hour shopping trip together. We focus on the colours and models that are just right for you,” one young woman we contacted told us.

This trend, long established in world metropolises, is also becoming increasingly common among local shoppers

However, although it sounds glamorous to have someone accompany you through shopping centres, tell you whether royal blue or turquoise suits you better, advise which trousers go with which top, the question arises – do we really need this?



What a personal shopping assistant does

Determines your body type and which style suits you

Establishes the colours that best suit the client’s complexion, hair and eyes

Provides suggestions for combining clothing items and creating outfits

Prepares the client for independent shopping in future

Goes shopping with you

Psychotherapist Marija Milenković told Kurir that people have become so alienated and unhappy in their own skin, especially those who have money, that they no longer know what to do with themselves.

Foto: Kurir Televizija

Paying excessive attention to physical appearance indicates a lack of self-acceptance, says Marija Milenković; PHOTO CREDIT: Kurir Television

“A huge gap has been created between rich and poor, and often the rich did not become wealthy through hard work and qualities, but had another, easier path, so perhaps it is also easier for them to spend money. They no longer know how to be alone with themselves, they don’t know what to do with one another, nor on what to spend money,” says Milenković.

Unfortunately, there will also be those who will scrimp and save in order to be able to afford this service.