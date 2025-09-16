Slušaj vest

After an extremely challenging year, HRH Princess Katarina continues her life mission with even greater strength and love for the people of Serbia, by donating a new mobile mammography unit, a device of immeasurable importance in the fight against breast cancer. This valuable donation was handed over today to the Dr Milan Jovanović Batut Institute of Public Health of Serbia at a ceremony held in front of the White Palace in Belgrade and represents yet another strong step towards saving lives, particularly of women living in remote and hard-to-reach parts of our country, according to a statement from the Royal Palace.

Princess Katarina in public for the first time after the news that she had defeated cancer

Jankov and his organisation Upward Bound Youth from Ohio, USA, who have supported the mission of HRH Princess Katarina and her husband, HRH Crown Prince Alexander for years.

Princess Katarina and her Foundation constantly emphasise how crucial prevention is in the fight against disease, and appeal to all women to go for regular preventive check-ups, as early detection of illness means up to a 90% chance of recovery.

“We have excellent doctors, but we ourselves must also be responsible for our health,” said the Princess.

As part of this highly important donation, with a total value of 400,000 dollars, there is the most advanced digital mammography device SELENIA 3DIMENSIONS 3D, together with artificial intelligence-based software for more precise diagnosis, as well as a specially equipped truck enabling the unit to reach even the most remote villages.

HRH Princess Katarina expressed her deep gratitude to Mr Richard Jankov for his generosity and unwavering dedication to improving women’s healthcare in Serbia. “This donation is a continuation of our mission to ensure that every woman, regardless of where she lives, has access to quality breast cancer screening. Early detection saves lives, and we are committed to making this invaluable medical service available to as many women as possible. We are immeasurably grateful to our dear friend, Mr Richard Jankov, and his team for their compassion and dedication to this noble mission.

“I know very well how significant this device is and that every day it operates it brings much good to all. Its contribution to preserving women’s health in Serbia is immense, but it also brings something more. It brings peace of mind and comfort, but also salvation and hope. This does not only concern the women being examined, but also their families, their friends, their loved ones. The people of Serbia have a wonderful saying – ‘Better to prevent than to cure’ – and I completely agree with it. Prevention is of the utmost importance, because when breast cancer is discovered early, in time, it can be treated effectively, with a high chance of a favourable outcome,” declared HRH Princess Katarina.

At the start of today’s ceremony, attended by Professor Ferenc Vicko, State Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Professor Verica Jovanović, Director of the Batut Institute, Dr Gorana Bjelić, a doctor who herself defeated breast cancer and on this occasion shared her personal experience of the importance of prevention, members of the Royal Medical Board and other guests, HRH Crown Prince Alexander welcomed all those gathered at the Royal Family’s home and expressed the great joy of the Royal Couple at being back in Serbia. His Royal Highness emphasised how proud he was of his wife’s efforts to help Serbia and her great contribution to the wellbeing of our people.

Princess Katarina in public for the first time after the news that she had defeated cancer

On this occasion the Crown Prince also shared a moving personal story:

“After many months, we returned to Serbia from the United States of America, where my wife went through her own battle with cancer. I am grateful to God and to all the excellent doctors who cared for her, and that thanks to their effort, support and her strength, she won that battle.

“The key and very important thing is precisely that we detected the disease in time. The example of my wife itself shows how important prevention and timely detection of this vicious disease are. Although the type of cancer against which the Princess fought is not the same, the essence absolutely is. That is why I want this mobile mammography unit to be of benefit to our people and our country, to help many women detect a problem in time if it exists. And that, once they detect it, they go for therapy, are cured, and remain here for a long, long time, to the joy of their families and all who love them.”

Professor Vicko highlighted the great importance of this donation for the entire healthcare system of our country, pointing out the immense contribution of HRH Princess Katarina to the wellbeing of the people of Serbia. The State Secretary also said that it is particularly important that the mammography unit delivered represents the most modern technology which will further advance the fight against breast cancer.

Prof. Dr Vesna Jovanović presented Her Royal Highness with a special certificate of gratitude from the “Milan Jovanović Batut” Institute for her great contribution. In her speech, Professor Jovanović said: “The health of women is of essential importance for the health of every society and every family. That is why it is important on this occasion as well to say that timely recognition of potential health risks significantly increases the chances of successful treatment.

"This mobile mammography unit from today becomes additional support for our Institute and represents continuity in our efforts to provide women with all the conditions for preserving their health. It will certainly contribute to even more women undergoing this preventive check-up and obtaining the necessary diagnosis in time.

“We remind all women to take care of their health and to always bear in mind that a regular mammography check-up is a simple step that can save a life. Timely diagnosis is the key to treatment and recovery. Together, through prevention and responsibility for health, we can achieve much!”

Thanks to this donation, as already stated, even more women throughout Serbia will have the opportunity for early diagnosis of breast cancer, and thereby the chance of life. It should be remembered that today’s delivery represents a continuation of the earlier efforts of HRH Princess Katarina. Her Foundation donated the first digital mobile mammography unit in the Balkans to the Clinical Centre Niš in June 2009, thanks to the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. Over 13 years of daily use, more than 165,000 women were examined in this digital mammography unit and many lives were saved thanks to early detection.