The Royal Family of Serbia is delighted to announce that Prince Alexander, the youngest son of Crown Prince Alexander, and his fiancée Dr Vesna (née Jelić) have married and embarked upon their shared life together. The Crown Prince, as head of the Royal House, is joyful to welcome his daughter-in-law into the Karađorđević family and to confer upon her the title which he hereby makes public – Princess Dr Vesna of Serbia, the announcement states.

Foto: Igor Ursić

“We wish them much happiness, prosperity, mutual respect and understanding, and above all love. The line of the Karađorđević’s lives, grows and flourishes. There is no greater joy for me than to witness this and to share that joy with Vesna and Alexander, as well as with our entire family. May their marriage be happy, joyful and blessed by the Lord,” Crown Prince Alexander said.

The formal act of the church wedding took place on 20 September in Villamanrique de la Condesa, near Seville in Spain, and was officiated by Bishop Petar of Toplica, Vicar Bishop and envoy of the Serbian Patriarch Porfirije, together with Father Dušan Erdelj, archpriest-stavrophore in the parish of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Andalusia. The location was carefully chosen, as the groom is deeply emotionally attached to it – it was here that his parents, Crown Prince Alexander and Princess Maria da Gloria of Orléans and Braganza, Duchess of Segorbe, were married, and here that both he and his brother, Crown Prince Philip, were baptised.

Foto: Miloš Banjalić

The best men at the church wedding were, by the blessing of Bishop Justin of Western Europe, the siblings of the bride and groom – Crown Prince Philip and Aleksandar Jelić.

The civil wedding was held at the Royal Palace in Belgrade two weeks earlier, on 6 September, in the presence of close family and witnesses. That date was specially chosen for its symbolism, as on 6 September 1923 the groom’s grandfather, King Peter II, was born. The witnesses at the civil wedding were Dr Dzihan Abazović, a world-renowned expert in several fields of medicine, and Uroš Parezanović, Head of the Public Relations and Protocol Service of the Royal Palace.

Prince Alexander Karađorđević and Dr Vesna (née Jelić) had their civil wedding in Belgrade, and their church wedding in Spain

In addition to the groom’s already mentioned parents and best men, the wedding in Spain was attended by Princess Katherine, Prince Peter, Princess Danica, Prince Stefan and Princess Maria, the bride’s parents Marko and Dr Slavica Jelić, together with the husband and daughter of Princess Vesna’s brother, Dr Kirstin and Sofi Jelić, Don Ignacio de Medina, Duke of Segorbe, the husband of Princess Maria da Gloria, as well as Prince Alexander’s sisters Doña Sol María de la Blanca de Medina y Orléans-Braganza, Countess of Ampurias, and Doña Ana Luna de Medina y Orléans-Braganza, Countess of Ricla, with their families, and other dear guests.

The civil wedding in Belgrade was attended by Prince Michael, the groom’s uncle, son of Prince Tomislav, the second son of King Alexander I and Queen Maria.