The Court of Appeal in Belgrade, acting upon the appeal filed by Igor Žeželj, has overturned the ruling of the Higher Court in Belgrade, in which Judge Velibor Barović had initially dismissed the claim in its entirety. The lawsuit was filed against Vasko Vasović, as well as against the editor-in-chief and the publisher of the media outlet Direktno.rs, over an interview published on 9 August 2020 in this outlet under the headline: “Candidate Director Vasović for Direktno: ‘Žeželj Receives Money from the RTS Cash Coffers.’ ”

As a reminder, the article and interview in question contained a series of false, unverified, and offensive statements, according to which Igor Žeželj was falsely and maliciously accused of lying and of “receiving” money from the RTS cash coffers, as well as being directly associated with one of the greatest Nazi war criminals.