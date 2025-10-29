Slušaj vest

Belgrade, 28 October 2025 – The WMG Foundation last night organised the fashion show “THE WINNERS”, dedicated to women who have triumphed over breast cancer and who today, through their courage, inspire others to believe in life, unity, and the importance of prevention.

The show was held within the framework of the project Prevention as a Guarantee, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of preventive check-ups and early detection, accompanied by the message that knowledge is power – when it is turned into action.

On the catwalk, side by side with professional models, appeared women who had courageously walked through their own battle – they were not merely models, but living stories who, through their presence, showed that strength, hope and faith in life can be both visible and inspiring. The audience greeted them with admiration, deeply moved by their strength and dignity. The families of all participants were also present at the show, offering support and sharing with them moments of pride and emotion.

The show “THE WINNERS” brought together five local designers – Jelena Buha (Helena Scrittore), Milica Matejić (Felicita), Maja Grahovac with the brand Maja Dimitrijević, Predrag Đuknić, and Nemanja Pantelić with his brand NP by Nemanja Pantelić. For this occasion, they created unique designs inspired by the personal stories of women who had conquered illness. Their creations, a blend of art and humanity, symbolized strength, beauty, and a new beginning.

“The WMG Foundation was born out of the desire to transform knowledge, responsibility and empathy into tangible changes that bring a better life to people. Each of these women tonight shows that change begins the moment we decide to take care of ourselves. Through the project Prevention as a Guarantee, we wish to inspire women to think about their health in time and to believe in the power of prevention. The symbolism of tonight’s show lies in our wish to show that winners are all around us – because they discovered their illness on time. The message of this event is clear: breast cancer is curable if detected early, and regular preventive examinations save lives. When unity and support are channelled into concrete action, every victory becomes possible,” said Irena Petrović, Director of the WMG Foundation.

October, as the international Breast Cancer Awareness Month, serves as a reminder of the importance of early diagnosis, support and education. Thanks to the support of AstraZeneca and the associations of women who have gone through treatment, the show demonstrated how collective effort can transform the way we speak about prevention and health.

“At AstraZeneca, we deeply believe that every woman deserves timely diagnosis, modern therapy and a life free from the fear of breast cancer. We are proud to be part of this initiative, which brings together the media, healthcare institutions, patient associations and doctors, with the common goal of improving treatment outcomes in Serbia. As a Swedish company, we especially value the cooperation between Serbia and Sweden, as we believe that the successful Swedish model of prevention and treatment can serve as a valuable inspiration for improving access, early detection and modern therapy in our country. Our commitment to innovation is not only scientific but profoundly human – because we believe that together we can help more and more women win this battle,” said Aleksandar Tripković, Director of AstraZeneca Serbia.

The show “THE WINNERS” is part of the broader project Prevention as a Guarantee, within which the WMG Foundation continues to develop initiatives that connect health, knowledge and social responsibility.

The message of the evening was clear – prevention is the first step towards victory, and community support its most vital foundation.

About the WMG Foundation and the project Prevention as a Guarantee

The WMG Foundation was established by WMG (Wireless Media Group) in 2024 with the aim of supporting and promoting the self-sustainability of society as a basis for achieving European and global competitiveness. Through a range of activities and projects, the WMG Foundation promotes initiatives for economic, social and environmental sustainability, providing them with ongoing support.

The project Prevention as a Guarantee was launched to raise public awareness of the importance of preventive healthcare and the improvement of public health. The project’s special focus is on the prevention of breast cancer, given the alarming statistics showing that Serbia ranks first in Europe for female mortality from this disease, primarily due to late diagnosis.