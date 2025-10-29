Slušaj vest

WMG (Wireless Media Group) has donated a multifunctional electrosurgical system to the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia, a device that will contribute to improving the quality of treatment and the working conditions of doctors and patients.

The modern device donated to the Institute is used in the most advanced surgical procedures and provides greater precision, safety and efficiency in doctors’ work. In doing so, WMG has once again reaffirmed its commitment to actions that directly improve the quality of treatment and the daily work of healthcare institutions in Serbia.

"WMG truly believes that actions speak louder than words. Through all the activities we carry out — both as a company and through the work of the WMG Foundation — we strive to give back to the community and contribute to its development. This time, we decided to donate a multifunctional electrosurgical system to the Institute for Oncology and Radiology of Serbia, in order to support doctors, and above all, women who are fighting breast cancer. It is important to us that, in addition to raising awareness about the importance of prevention and various forms of support for patients, we also take concrete action — something that will have a real impact on the daily lives of doctors and patients. We believe that every small step counts when it aims to promote the well-being of society. Every act of support, no matter how modest it may seem, contributes to greater change — because it’s one thing to talk about important issues, but true value lies in the deeds that endure," said Ana Aleksić, member of the management board of WMG, Chairwoman of the WMG Foundation Board of Directors and CEO of WMG Media.

The donation comes at a time when increasing attention is being devoted to prevention and to improving treatment conditions for women diagnosed with breast cancer. The multifunctional electrosurgical system presented to the Institute will significantly enhance the quality of treatment, ensure a higher degree of precision in doctors’ work, and contribute to the safety of patients who face a breast cancer diagnosis every day.

“The donation of a multifunctional electrosurgical system to our Institute is of exceptional importance, as it will help improve the quality of doctors’ work and the safety of patients. Breast cancer is the most common malignancy among women, and we carry out all forms of modern treatment every day – from surgery and chemotherapy to radiation and hormone therapy. Gestures of support like this enable us to improve our working conditions and provide even more effective and safer care for women facing this disease. Early detection and proper treatment are the keys to success, and donations like this are an important step towards that goal,” emphasized Assistant Professor Milan Žegarac, PhD, Acting Director of the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia.

