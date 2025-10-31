Slušaj vest

The Plant A Tree project, launched by WMG (Wireless Media Group), has officially entered its seventh round under the slogan “A million saplings is just the beginning.” After achieving its goal and planting more than one million saplings, the initiative continues to grow, connecting citizens, institutions and partners in a mission to create a healthier and greener environment across Serbia.

The new goal for the seventh round has been set – the planting of 200,000 new saplings at 50 locations throughout Serbia, bringing the total number of planted trees to 1,200,000.

The ceremonial opening of the new round brought together representatives of institutions, partners, project ambassadors and volunteers who, over previous years, helped Plant A Tree evolve from an ecological campaign into a movement that transforms awareness and encourages responsibility towards nature.

“By reaching the goal of one million planted saplings, we have achieved an important result that shows how unity and dedication are key to every change. The Plant A Tree project has gone beyond the boundaries of an environmental initiative and become a movement connecting institutions, companies and citizens around the same idea – creating a healthier and greener environment. At WMG, we believe that social responsibility must be an integral part of every business, which is why we continue to invest in projects that bring long-term change. In the seventh round, we are focusing on new plantings, educational workshops and activities that encourage citizens to actively participate in preserving nature. Our goal remains the same – to inspire unity and prove that every sapling is a step towards a sustainable future,” said Ana Aleksić, Member of the Board of WMG, CEO of WMG Media and Chair of the WMG Foundation Board of Directors.

In its seventh round, the project is entering a new phase focused on innovation, inclusion and long-term change within the community. Special attention will be devoted to activities that encourage citizens to engage and contribute to the creation of greener and more sustainable spaces.

Key support for the project this year again comes from expert institutions and public enterprises that actively participate in the implementation of plantings and the improvement of forest areas. A particularly important role in carrying out activities is played by PE Srbijašume and PE Vojvodinašume, whose expert teams have for years contributed to planning, implementation and education in the field of afforestation and the protection of natural resources.

Foto: Marko Karović

Over the years, the Plant A Tree project has contributed to a better understanding of the importance of forests for maintaining ecological balance and quality of life. In cooperation with expert institutions, local communities and volunteers, a model has been created that connects professionals and citizens in a shared goal – the preservation of natural resources and the development of a sustainable future.

“In the seventh round of the project, our priority will be strengthening capacities for the production of forest planting material and preserving the gene pool of indigenous species, as the foundation for improving biodiversity and forest resilience to climate change. The Plant A Tree project has opened up space for the voice of the forestry profession to be heard more clearly and for citizens to gain a better understanding of the importance of forest preservation. Through joint planting activities, seed collection and educational programmes, we continue to connect experts and the community with the same goal – the preservation and improvement of Serbia’s forests,” said Boris Ivanović, MSc Forestry, Head of the Department for Gene Pool, Seed and Nursery Production at PE Srbijašume.

“The Plant A Tree project in previous rounds has given a strong boost to ecological activism and further affirmed the forestry profession through joint field actions and education on the importance of forests. Vojvodina, as the least forested region in the country, is particularly important for implementing such initiatives, since every new sapling has multiple value for the community and the environment. In the new round, our priority will be the development of urban forests and green oases, as well as support for projects connecting professionals, citizens and local communities in preserving natural resources,” said Dr Marko Marinković, BSc Forestry, Executive Director for Forestry, Ecology and Development at PE Vojvodinašume.

The seventh round of the Plant A Tree project represents the continuation of a long-term initiative that, since 2019, has greened more than 40 towns and municipalities across Serbia, engaged thousands of volunteers and grown into the largest national environmental movement dedicated to the preservation of natural resources.

