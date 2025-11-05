Slušaj vest

WMG continues with absolute dominance on the Serbian market, with 123,312 more users than the second-placed, and 231,648 more than the third-placed media group, according to October data from the official web portal readership measurement in Serbia, conducted by the company Gemius.

We are the most read and most visited, with the most engaged and loyal audience, and our media portfolio covers 77% of internet users in Serbia.

We thank everyone who places their trust in our portals, led by Kurir, Mondo and Espreso, which are stably positioned among the top 10 websites in Serbia.

The power of media groups

In October, WMG not only once again set records in page views, the number of visits, and real users, but 77% of internet users in Serbia spent an average of 53 minutes per month on our web portals.

The power of media groups is shown on a dedicated Gemius chart that illustrates two key metrics, internet reach and time spent on site (chart: ATS), which presents the true power of media groups in an even clearer and more transparent way. With these parameters presented in such a manner, it becomes even more obvious how far ahead WMG is of its competition.

WMG leader in digital across all segments

WMG is in a convincing first place by page views. In October, visitors to our online editions viewed more than 191 million pages, which is 21% more compared to the runner-up competitor, and 29% more compared to the third-placed.

When we sum up the time that citizens of Serbia spent on WMG websites in October, we arrive at an astonishing figure – 356 years and 209 days, which is as much as 3 million hours. This means we are 6% ahead of the second-placed publisher, and 11% ahead of the third-placed publisher

WMG also dominates in the number of visits: in October alone, citizens of Serbia visited our websites over 65 million times, which is 231 thousand more than the runner-up and as many as 3.8 million more than the third-placed on the Gemius list.

WMG is the digital media company number 1 in Serbia also by the number of real users.

Dominance in the categories NEWS, SPORT AND WOMEN/LIFESTYLE

If content categories are observed individually, WMG is a convincing leader in the most important segments: news, sport and women/lifestyle

*WMG News (Kurir (Daily News, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Region), Mondo Info, Espreso (News, World), Ringier News (Blic – News (Daily News, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Vojvodina, Republika Srpska)), WMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal), WMG Women/Lifestyle (Stil, Lepa & Srećna, Sensa, Stvar ukusa, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Women/Lifestyle (Blic Žena, Ana.rs), WMG Entertainment (Kurir Stars, Mondo Zabava, Espreso Showbiz), Ringier Entertainment (Blic Zabava, PulsOnline)

KURIR STIL: The number 1 women’s web portal in Serbia

When it comes to women’s web portals, Gemius data show that Kurir Stil is positioned as the leading site in Serbia. In October, Stil had 17.8 million page views, i.e. 3.2 million more page views than the second-placed women’s site. Kurir Stil users open 22% more pages, which speaks to the quality of the content on the Kurir Stil portal. When the time citizens of Serbia spent on the Kurir Stil web portal is summed up, we arrive at the astounding figure of 55 years and 363 days.

KURIR ZDRAVLJE: The first choice for health information in Serbia

Gemius data from October show that Kurir Zdravlje remains the first choice for all those seeking the latest information on health, nutrition, exercise and mental health in Serbia. Kurir Zdravlje records 31% more visits than the competition, confirming its superiority and relevance. In October, users of this portal viewed as many as 547,122 more pages than users of Telegraf eKlinika, while they stayed on the Kurir Zdravlje web portal for an average of 4 minutes and 34 seconds. Compared to Telegraf eKlinika, Kurir Zdravlje has 67,920 more monthly users, confirming that it is the key destination for everyone seeking quality advice and expert articles on current healthcare topics. With content designed to meet the needs of both experts and those striving to improve their health, this portal is your reliable source of information on all aspects of health preservation.

KURIR TECHVISION: The number 1 destination for all technology information in Serbia

According to Gemius data from October, Kurir TechVision stands out as the leading source for everyone wanting to stay informed about the latest developments in the world of technology. This section provides comprehensive information on major tech companies, social media, the latest software and hardware solutions, gaming, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. Kurir TechVision also offers advice on online safety, detailed product reviews, as well as information on smart devices, electric cars and the use of AI in everyday life. The web portal is dedicated to providing useful “how to” advice and analysis of the impact of technology on society and user psychology. Compared to the competition, Kurir TechVision records 4.8% more visits than the second-placed B92 Tehnopolis, while users spend as much as 76% more time on Kurir TechVision pages than users of B92 Tehnopolis, confirming its dominance in the field of technology.

In addition, Kurir achieves higher page-view figures in the categories Entertainment, Society, Daily News, and Politics, further confirming its strong position across a wide range of topics important to domestic readers.

MONDO AHEAD OF DIRECT COMPETITORS

The Mondo web portal continues to demonstrate its strength on the market, with 260,208 more real users compared to the sixth-placed N1. Kurir and Mondo further strengthen the dominance of the WMG group, occupying places among the top five most visited websites according to data from the official web portal readership rankings in Serbia, conducted by the company Gemius. These results once again confirm WMG’s leading position on the market.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST!

Alongside Kurir, Mondo and Espreso, our specialised brands also contribute to the results of WMG’s media division: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, Elle Serbia, EUpravo Zato and others.

We would like to thank all of you who contribute to our successes: our readers and viewers, all our employees, clients and partners.