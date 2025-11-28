Slušaj vest

Telekom Srbija has won two major awards at a prestigious international business conference in Istanbul, both tied to the historic issuance of $900 million in Eurobonds on the Dublin Stock Exchange.

The conference and awards ceremony — Global Banking & Markets Awards: CEE, Central Asia & Türkiye 2025 — took place on November 25–26 in the Turkish capital, bringing together 1,085 delegates from 38 countries across Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and Türkiye.

The Serbian national operator received two distinguished awards: Transaction of the Year in the State-Owned Companies category and Transaction of the Year on the International Capital Market.

In October 2024, Telekom Srbija became the first company from the Western Balkans to enter the European stock exchange and issue bonds on the international capital market in the amount of $900 million — attracting demand from some of the world’s most reputable investors for several times the offered amount.

Foto: Ustupljene fotografije

This award-winning strategic transaction represents a historic milestone: Telekom Srbija is the first company from Serbia to access the international capital market, and the first in the Western Balkans to complete a corporate hedging arrangement. Moreover, it is the first company in the entire region to receive an international credit rating from globally recognized agencies — a rating set to be reaffirmed again this year.

By doing so, the leading Serbian company has confirmed its strong commitment to maximum financial sustainability, long-term stability, and the highest international standards of good governance.

The bond issuance process on the European stock exchange was led by Telekom Srbija’s reputable financial partners — Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group, MUFG Securities, Raiffeisen Bank, and UniCredit. Their involvement further underscores the magnitude and importance of the transaction, as well as Telekom Srbija’s unparalleled international reputation in the Western Balkans.

By all measures, Telekom Srbija is the largest and most successful telecommunications operator in the region, with nearly 13 million users and consistently strong revenue growth. In recent years, the company has been expanding into some of the wealthiest Western markets — including Germany, Austria, and Switzerland — and beginning next year, the United States through its dedicated “diaspora project.”

5G in Serbia Within a Week!

Telekom Srbija CEO Vladimir Lučić recently shared excellent news for users across the country.

“At the beginning of December, the 5G network will begin operating in major cities across Serbia. All three operators are fully prepared. This is extremely important for users, who will experience faster internet, but also for the entire Serbian economy — for the development of services based on artificial intelligence. Startups will be able to build new ideas, and companies will be able to enhance their processes and services,” Lučić emphasized.

Furthermore, Telekom Srbija has become the regional leader in 5G development across the Western Balkans, boasting an exclusive strategic partnership with the European Investment Bank and — as the only operator in all of Europe — a strategic relationship with the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM).