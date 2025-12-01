Slušaj vest

Dejan Stanković is one of the biggest names in Serbian football, especially in recent times.

A man who, in his career, played for only three clubs – Red Star, Lazio and Inter – he continued his string of trophy wins as a coach as well.

Since arriving in Moscow to join Spartak, the most popular club in Russia, Dejan Stanković has, in a short time, become the number one sporting figure in the country. Spartak has been waiting for a title since 2017, and the local media greet every reaction of the Serbian coach with hostility. Stanković has been working under enormous pressure since 1 July 2024, when he took over the red-and-whites. About his club, Russia, relations with Russian journalists, officials, fans, but also about the fact that he is mentioned increasingly often as Serbia’s next national team manager, Dejan Stanković spoke with Kurir. How do you view the articles published in recent days in which you are mentioned as Serbia’s future national team manager? “Uhhh… First of all, it’s logical that my name appears in the media when that position is discussed – I’m a coach, right? However, at the moment I see myself as a club coach, it’s still too early for the position of national team manager. I’m not sure if you understand me… But it’s important that I’m very clear in my answer, so I will once again say that the national team job is my goal and great wish. Every Serbian coach dreams of it, and so do I. A full Rajko Mitic Stadium, 50,000 supporters, and the anthem ‘Bože pravde’ being sung. One day I will certainly experience that, but right now I am a club coach, I have a contract with Spartak,” began the popular Deki.

Why has the attitude of the Russian public towards you been extremely negative for quite some time? “The fact that I am a foreigner is the only reason for that negative attitude of the Russian public towards me. I am a foreigner in a huge club, a huge country. Spartak is the people’s club, the most popular since its founding, both in Moscow and throughout Russia. There are many who have the desire to trip up Spartak.”. Russian journalists often emphasise your behaviour and strong reactions. They say you should hire someone to help you control your emotions and deal with stress. “I cannot bear injustice, and that is why I react. If a mistake happens against us once, okay, I understand. But when it is repeated, how am I supposed not to react? And I know that Milorad Mažić (the head of the refereeing commission in Russia – ed.) is a good man, 100 per cent correct. I read his statement that he trains his team, and I work with my team. And I completely agree with that. But after the mistakes of the members of his team to the detriment of Spartak, I will lose my job, and ten families will lose their income; we will immediately bear the consequences. And he will solve the problem much more easily within his team. He will replace a few of them and move on.”.

Do you have the support of Spartak’s management? Russian journalists also write all sorts about that. “The relationship with Spartak’s management is fantastic! With the people I cooperate with most closely, I have an excellent relationship. Everything is absolutely in perfect order. I am immensely grateful to them for the opportunity to lead this giant of a club. Just like Red Star. This is the rank of Real and Barça in Spain, Inter, Milan and Juve in Italy, Bayern… I can never have a problem with the people who brought me here.” Your dismissal is constantly mentioned in the Russian sporting public. Why? “The same thing can happen to Cristian Chivu at Inter, to Igor Tudor, to Simone Inzaghi… That is normal. The only problem is that the people talking in the media about my dismissal are anonymous. No one knows who these people are. I like to say that they are ‘no-name people’. And if I were afraid of sparrows, I’d carry a slingshot in my pocket. They certainly won’t be the ones to dismiss me. Everyone knows who holds both the knife and the bread. But to be completely open, I truly have no problem with being dismissed. I said that clearly and loudly to the club’s executives.”

Still, you have left a mark at Spartak, haven’t you? Even those who constantly attack you do not deny that. “I have done many positive things at Spartak, to speak honestly. Of course, that does not mean it will keep me in the club regardless of the results. But the fact stands. Look at it this way: Spartak has changed a large number of coaches in recent years. Is that by accident? Were the coaches always the problem? I think the management has realised that at some point this trend needs to change, that some coach must be given genuine trust.”

‘I love Spartak’s players like my own sons‘ At the same time as Russian journalists attack you, the Spartak players support you. And publicly. What do you say about relations in the dressing room? “I love them all as if they were my sons. Look at this fact: since I came to the club, I have 14 extended contracts. Does that show that I trust them or not?”

Another unusual thing – while you are under attack from Russian journalists, you do not have a single problem with Spartak’s supporters. How? “It is known that the supporters of Zvezda and Spartak are twinned. Spartak’s supporters have absolutely supported me from the first day. They see my emotion, dedication and loyalty to the club. At every step I feel that they return the same in equal measure.” There are no divisions between foreign and Russian players because you have developed a large number of young domestic players, right? “We are all fighting together for Spartak. They are all my loyal warriors. I never divide players into foreigners and domestic ones; still, I am very pleased with the progress shown by Ugalde and Umyarov.”

How much would it mean to you to win the league title with Spartak? “Uh, that is the goal of this project. That is why I came here.” Is that goal achievable? “With two consecutive wins, a lot can change. If we beat Rostov this weekend, the stories about dismissal will quieten. And then if we beat Orenburg or later Krasnodar, everything will be fine again. I simply do not allow that to endanger my focus on the job.”

How do you find the Russian league? It seems balanced, and points are lost against supposedly small clubs. “I am still searching for the cause of what happens in matches that do not carry the label of a derby. I deliberately and consciously do not say ‘small’ matches because, honestly, that does not exist here! All teams are compact, serious, with good coaches who know what they want on the pitch. I would also like to emphasise my relationship with colleagues here in Russia. I have no problem with any of them, nor have I ever had. On the contrary. When I talk to them and, because of the cameras, we cover our mouths while speaking, even from that I receive support.”.

A foreigner is always attacked first It is interesting that the Russian media do not write even half as much, for example, about the possible dismissal of Sergey Semak or Valery Karpin, even though Zenit and Dynamo Moscow are recording poor results. Why? “I have already given the answer to that question. I am the target because I am a foreigner! And Spartak because it is big and a club loved by an enormous number of people,” explained Dejan Stanković.