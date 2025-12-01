Slušaj vest

At the thirteenth regular and electoral session of the Assembly of the Association of Women Victims of War of the Republic of Srpska, held on Saturday, 18 October, in the small hall of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, the past year of work of the Association was marked, as well as the struggle for the truth about the suffering of women in the Homeland Defence War.

On that occasion, Jovana Grgurević, author and host of the programme “Ni 5 ni 6” on Kurir Television, was presented with a certificate of appreciation and a plaque for assisting the women there in their struggle to obtain the status of war participants (for women former detainees) through an amendment to the law by which they now enjoy rights equal to those of combatants. The certificate of appreciation is given owing to the fact that, by appearing on the programme “Ni 5 Ni 6”, the women of Bosnia and Herzegovina who spent the war in camps became more visible to the public and to the authorities of the Republic of Srpska, which resulted in amendments to the law and the realisation of the rights for which they fought.

This is not the first award and great recognition for Jovana Grgurević in her fight for the truth. Since September 2021 she has been the bearer of the Military Medal of the members of the 549th Motorised Brigade. This award represents a special honour because it has been given to a very small number of women. The decision to award it to Jovana Grgurević was personally initiated by the late General Božidar Delić, wartime commander of this brigade, and by the Association of the 549th Motorised Brigade “Tsar Dušan the Mighty”. The medal was awarded to the families of fallen soldiers as a symbolic gesture of gratitude, and to remind the public that they had made the greatest sacrifice for the defence of the fatherland – their lives. Jovana received this medal, in red, owing to her continuous engagement with this topic, her sincere fight for the truth, as well as for increasing the visibility in the media of the fallen soldiers, their merits and the sacrifices they made for their people and their homeland.

The programme “Ni 5 Ni 6”, which we broadcast every weekday on Kurir Television at 4 p.m., opens important social issues and places them before the public. With relevant interlocutors, Jovana Grgurević raises topics concerning the everyday problems of ordinary people, attempting to find a path to their resolution. The guests who come on the programme are there because of their experience relating to the very topic or because they are qualified for it by their expertise. One of them was Božica Živković Rajilić, president of the Association of Women Victims of War of the Republic of Srpska.