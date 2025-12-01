A prestigious award for a Kurir journalist: Here is what made Uglješa Balšić stand out

The International Festival of Reportage and Media INTERFER “Golden NIKA” marked its anniversary – thirty years of existence. At the ceremony, awards were presented to many outstanding media creators and authors.

“Of course I am pleased to have received this award. This award is very significant, and this award is prestigious, and I am glad that Kurir is among the editorial teams that have proven and shown themselves and confirmed themselves as editorial teams that nurture beautiful language, that nurture reportage.”.

Kurir.rs