An analysis carried out in an Italian laboratory also showed elevated concentrations of heavy metals in the body of General Nebojša Pavković, and lawyer Srđan Aleksić says this is a direct consequence of the use of prohibited ammunition

Uranium and heavy metals were found in the tumour tissue of the late General Nebojša Pavković in extremely high concentrations! The Pavković family’s lawyer, Srđan Aleksić, told Kurir that this is a direct consequence of the use of depleted-uranium munitions during the 1999 bombing, which is why he will file a lawsuit against NATO on the family’s behalf!

A lawsuit against the state of Finland is also being considered, says lawyer Aleksić;

“If the family agrees, we will also file an international lawsuit against Finland, the prison where he was held, as well as against the doctors who treated him there, because they did not act in accordance with the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights: they did not provide him with adequate treatment, nor did they allow him to be treated in his own country, thereby depriving him of basic human rights,” Aleksić told Kurir. Pavković died on 20 October this year at the Military Medical Academy (VMA);

General Nebojša Pavković commanded the Yugoslav Army’s Third Army during the war in Kosovo from December 1998 to February 2000. The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) sentenced him in 2009 to 22 years’ imprisonment for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the war in Kosovo. He served his sentence in a Finnish prison, from which he was released 22 days before his death. He suffered from thyroid and pancreatic cancer, and died on 20 October this year at the VMA.

Biopsy at the VMA The tissue analysed comes from a biopsy carried out as far back as 20 years ago at the VMA, and the samples were, at the request of his daughter Marija, sent to Italy for testing on 15 September. “The laboratory analysis, carried out in the accredited Italian laboratory Chimica & Ambiente (ISO 9001, qualified by the Italian Ministry of Health), confirmed the presence of uranium and several toxic metals in dramatically elevated concentrations, which constitutes one of the most significant medical pieces of evidence of the consequences of exposure to depleted uranium in the Balkans,” Aleksić explains. This was found in Pavković’s tumour tissue: Uranium (U-238): 23,80 µg/kg

Zinc: 159.158 µg/kg According to report no. 25-25571.12, the following were detected in the tumour tissue: uranium (U-238): 23.80 µg/kg, aluminium: 24,682 µg/kg, cadmium: 4,221 µg/kg, copper: 4,370 µg/kg, manganese: 6,368 µg/kg, iron: 305,100 µg/kg, zinc: 159,158 µg/kg.

“Several results were marked as ‘above permitted limits’, in accordance with the reference values of the Italian national institute ISTISAN. These are levels multiple times higher than those found in healthy human tissue and indicate severe and long-term toxic exposure,” he says. A turning point Depleted uranium does not occur in nature; it must be artificially produced;

The analysis was carried out using EPA 3052 and EPA 6020B methods, international standards for detecting heavy metals in biological materials, and Aleksić says this points to direct contamination to which Pavković was exposed during his time in areas affected by depleted-uranium munitions.

“This finding aligns with already confirmed judgments of Italian courts (TAR Lazio, TAR Tuscany), in which the Republic of Italy was found responsible for the deaths and serious illnesses of soldiers exposed to depleted uranium in the Balkans. It is characteristic that both Italian soldiers and our people often developed two or more cancers. Depleted uranium does not exist in nature – it must be artificially produced – whether we are talking about long-range missiles, ‘Tomahawks’, or shells fired from A-10 aircraft used in Kosovo and Metohija. The Italian laboratory’s finding represents a turning point in proving the consequences of depleted uranium in Serbia,” Aleksić says, adding that the presence of uranium and heavy metals in the tumour tissue of a senior officer leaves no room for doubt: the health consequences are real, measurable and scientifically confirmed. No one knows how many people remain at risk to this day;

“His health condition is directly linked to the bombing of Serbia with depleted uranium, which is why we will file the lawsuit against NATO before the Higher Court in Belgrade. We will also consider an international procedure, because Pavković’s basic human rights were violated in prison as well – the right to life and health and the right to humane treatment,” he adds.