TELEKOM SRBIJA STRENGTHENS DIGITAL CAPACITIES BY ACQUIRING MONDO INC
Telekom Srbija has reached an agreement to acquire an 80 per cent stake in the company Mondo INC doo, thereby also obtaining ownership of the company Firefly productions doo, as well as ownership of the most advanced film studios in this part of Europe.
As one of the largest and fastest-growing telecommunications operators in Southeast Europe and at the same time the leading telecommunications group in the Western Balkans, Telekom Srbija, through this transaction, continues to develop its business by expanding its portfolio and entering new business models. At the same time, it adds the largest digital media ecosystem in Serbia to its media portfolio, thereby completing its offer to users and further strengthening its capacities in the field of digital services and advertising, as well as production and studio capacities. Through the integration of the Telekom Srbija and Mondo INC ecosystems, the offer to users in the infotainment segment is enhanced, greater value is delivered to end users through content, and the offer to companies and advertisers is strengthened through more modern formats, greater reach and advanced digital tools. At the same time, the acquisition of Firefly production and studios represents a strong step forward in further expanding content production capacities, bearing in mind that streaming services represent the future, and that after this acquisition the company has the ambition to be a leading producer and owner of local content, relevant even for global giants.
The leading digital media company in Serbia and the region, Mondo INC, with this change in ownership structure, is entering a new chapter of business, and this business transaction represents the next step in the further modernisation of the company’s operations, diversification of the media portfolio and strengthening of overall market value.
Telekom Srbija follows the practice of the world’s largest operators and uses the advantage of its network to create and distribute its own content, thereby increasing value for end users and differentiating itself in the telecommunications market. In addition, Telekom Srbija confirms its strategic transition into a modern digital-technology leader, whose business model increasingly resembles that of global technology companies. Such a business move is part of the strategy of the Telekom Srbija Group at a global level, whose reach now encompasses 13 markets and almost 14 million users, with a tendency towards further continuous growth.