As one of the largest and fastest-growing telecommunications operators in Southeast Europe and at the same time the leading telecommunications group in the Western Balkans, Telekom Srbija, through this transaction, continues to develop its business by expanding its portfolio and entering new business models. At the same time, it adds the largest digital media ecosystem in Serbia to its media portfolio, thereby completing its offer to users and further strengthening its capacities in the field of digital services and advertising, as well as production and studio capacities. Through the integration of the Telekom Srbija and Mondo INC ecosystems, the offer to users in the infotainment segment is enhanced, greater value is delivered to end users through content, and the offer to companies and advertisers is strengthened through more modern formats, greater reach and advanced digital tools. At the same time, the acquisition of Firefly production and studios represents a strong step forward in further expanding content production capacities, bearing in mind that streaming services represent the future, and that after this acquisition the company has the ambition to be a leading producer and owner of local content, relevant even for global giants.