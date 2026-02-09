Slušaj vest

WMG continues its absolute domination of the Serbian market with 210 thousand more users than the second-ranked company and over 410 thousand more than the third-ranked media group, according to January data from the official portal readership measurement in Serbia conducted by Gemius.

We are the most read, with the most engaged and most loyal audience, and our media portfolio reaches 79% of internet users in Serbia. We thank everyone who places their trust in our portals, led by Kurir, Mondo and Espreso, which are predominantly positioned among the most read websites in Serbia.

1/3 Vidi galeriju WMG DIGITAL MEDIA COMPANY NO. 1 Foto: WMG

The power of media groups In January, WMG was not only once again the record-holder in terms of page views and real users, but 79% of internet users in Serbia spent more than 50 minutes per month on our portals. The strength of media groups is shown on a special Gemius chart illustrating two key metrics – internet reach and time spent on site (graph: ATS) – which provides an even clearer and more transparent picture of the true power of media groups. With parameters presented in this way, it is even more evident how far ahead WMG is compared to its competitors.

Foto: Gemius

Chart showing the strength of media groups in Serbia, Source: Gemius* WMG – digital leader WMG is convincingly in first place in terms of page views. In January, visitors to our online editions viewed over 190 million pages, which is 11% more than the second-ranked and 38% more than the third-ranked competitor.

When the total time that citizens of Serbia spent on WMG websites in January is added up, the result is an astonishing figure – 368 years, which is over 3 million hours. WMG is also the number 1 digital media company in Serbia by number of real users.

Foto: WMG

Domination in the categories NEWS, SPORT and WOMEN/LIFESTYLE

If individual content categories are observed separately, WMG is the undisputed leader in the most important segments: news, sport and women/lifestyle *WMG News (Kurir – Chronicle, Society, Planet, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Region; Mondo Info; Espreso – News, World), Ringier News (Blic – News: Chronicle, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Vojvodina, Republika Srpska), WMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal), WMG Women/Lifestyle (Stil, Lepa & Srećna, Sensa, Stvar ukusa, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Women/Lifestyle (Blic Žena, Ana.rs), WMG Showbiz/Entertainment (Kurir Stars, Mondo Zabava, Espreso Showbiz), Ringier Showbiz/Entertainment (Blic Zabava, PulsOnline))

1/3 Vidi galeriju Kurir Stil Foto: WMG

KURIR STIL: Number 1 women’s portal in Serbia When it comes to women’s portals, Gemius data show that Kurir Stil is positioned as the leading site in Serbia. In January, Stil recorded 14.7 million page views – 1.2 million more than the second-ranked women’s site. When the time that citizens of Serbia spent on Kurir Stil is added up, the total reaches an impressive 53 years and 69 days. KURIR ZDRAVLJE: First choice for health information in Serbia

Gemius data from January show that Kurir Zdravlje remains the first choice for anyone seeking the latest information on health, nutrition, exercise and mental health in Serbia. Kurir Zdravlje recorded 30% more visits than its competitors, confirming its superiority and relevance. In January, users viewed as many as 315 thousand more pages on this portal than on Telegraf eKlinika, while average time spent on Kurir Zdravlje was 3 minutes and 57 seconds. Compared to Telegraf eKlinika, Kurir Zdravlje had 208 thousand more users on a monthly level, confirming that it is the key destination for quality advice and expert articles on current health topics. With content designed to meet the needs of both professionals and those striving to improve their health, this portal is a reliable source of information on all aspects of wellbeing.

1/5 Vidi galeriju Kurir Zdravlje Foto: WMG

KURIR TECHVISION: Number 1 destination for technology information in Serbia According to Gemius data from January, Kurir TechVision stands out as the leading source for anyone wishing to stay informed about the latest developments in the world of technology. This section offers comprehensive information on major tech companies, social networks, the latest software and hardware solutions, gaming, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. Kurir TechVision also provides internet safety tips, detailed product reviews, as well as information on smart devices, electric cars and the use of AI in everyday life. The portal is dedicated to providing useful “how to” advice and analyzing the impact of technology on society and user psychology. Kurir TechVision continues to dominate across all key metrics compared to competitors. In January, Kurir TechVision had over 32 thousand page views, more than 10 thousand additional users compared to B92 Tehnopolis, while users spent 48% more time on its pages, further confirming its advantage in this segment.

1/3 Vidi galeriju Kurir Tech Foto: WMG



MONDO AHEAD OF DIRECT COMPETITION

The Mondo web portal continues to confirm its strength in the market compared to direct competitors. In January, it had over 470 thousand more users than the fifth-ranked N1. This further strengthens Mondo’s position among the most read portals in Serbia. Kurir and Mondo additionally consolidate WMG’s dominance by ranking among the top five most visited sites according to official portal readership data collected by Gemius. These results once again confirm WMG’s leading market position. THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST!