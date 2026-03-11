Slušaj vest

WMG continues its absolute domination of the Serbian market, with 228 thousand more users than the second-placed media group, that is, more than 355 thousand more than the third-placed media group, according to the February data from the official measurement of portal readership in Serbia conducted by the company Gemius

We are the most read, with the most engaged and most loyal readership, and our media portfolio covers 76% of internet users in Serbia. We thank everyone who places their trust in our portals, led by Kurir, Mondo and Espreso, which are dominantly among the most read sites in Serbia.

1/3 Vidi galeriju The power of media groups Foto: Kurir

The strength of media groups

In February, WMG was not only once again the record-holder in the number of page views and real users, but 76% of internet users in Serbia also spent more than 45 minutes a month on our portals. The strength of media groups is shown in a special Gemius chart illustrating two key metrics, internet reach and time spent on the site (chart: ATS), which presents the true strength of media groups in an even better and clearer way. With parameters presented in this way, it is even more obvious how far ahead of its competition WMG is..

Foto: Kurir

WMG leader in digital

WMG is in a convincing first place by number of page views. In February, visitors to our online editions viewed more than 164 million pages, which is 11% more than the second-placed competitor and 31% more than the third-placed competitor. When the time spent by the citizens of Serbia on WMG sites in February is added up, the result is an incredible figure - 316 years, which is more than 2.7 million hours. WMG is the number 1 digital media company in Serbia by number of real users as well. Domination in the NEWS, SPORT AND WOMEN/LIFESTYLE categories

If individual content categories are observed, WMG is the convincing leader in the most important segments: news, sport and women/lifestyle *WMG News (Kurir (Crime, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Region), Mondo Info, Espreso (News, World), Ringier News (Blic - News (Crime, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Vojvodina, Republika Srpska), WMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal), WMG Women/Lifestyle (Stil, Lepa i Srećna, Sensa, Stvar ukusa, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Women/Lifestyle (Blic Žena, Ana.rs), WMG Entertainment/Showbiz (Kurir Stars, Mondo Zabava, Espreso Showbiz, Ringier Entertainment/Showbiz (Blic Zabava, PulsOnline, ) KURIR STIL: Women’s portal number 1 in Serbia When it comes to women’s portals, Gemius data show that Kurir Stil is positioned as the leading site in Serbia. In February, Stil had 1.7 million real users, that is, 153 thousand more unique users than the second-placed women’s site. When the time spent by the citizens of Serbia on the Kurir Stil portal is added up, the incredible figure of 40 years and 224 days is obtained.

1/2 Vidi galeriju KURIR Stil Foto: Kurir

KURIR ZDRAVLJE: The first choice for health information in Serbia

Gemius data from February show that Kurir Zdravlje remains the first choice for everyone looking for the latest information on health, nutrition, exercise and mental health in Serbia. Kurir Zdravlje records 54% more visits compared with the competition, which confirms its superiority and relevance. In February, users of this portal viewed as many as 65 thousand more pages than users of Telegraf eKlinika, while users stayed on the Kurir Zdravlje portal for an average of 3 minutes and 52 seconds. Compared with Telegraf eKlinika, Kurir Zdravlje has more than 100 thousand more users on a monthly basis, which confirms that it is the key destination for everyone who wants quality advice and expert articles on current healthcare topics. With content designed to meet the needs both of professionals and of those striving to improve their health, this portal is your reliable source of information on all aspects of preserving health.

1/2 Vidi galeriju KURIR Zdravlje Foto: Kurir

KURIR TECHVISION: The No. 1 destination for all technology information in Serbia

According to Gemius data from February, Kurir TechVision stands out as the leading source for everyone wishing to keep informed about the latest developments in the world of technology. This section provides comprehensive information on major technology companies, social networks, the latest software and hardware solutions, gaming, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. Kurir TechVision also offers advice on internet safety, detailed product reviews, as well as information on smart devices, electric cars and the use of AI in everyday life. The portal is dedicated to providing useful "how to" advice and analysis of the impact of technology on society and users’ psychology. Kurir TechVision continues to dominate in all key metrics compared with the competition. In February, Kurir TechVision recorded more than 130 thousand page views, more than 84 thousand more users than B92 Tehnopolis, while users spend as much as 38% more time on its pages, which further confirms its advantage in this segment.

1/3 Vidi galeriju KURIR TECHVISION Foto: Kurir

MONDO AHEAD OF ITS DIRECT COMPETITION

The Mondo portal continues to confirm its strength on the market in relation to its direct competition. In February it records more than 57 thousand more users than the fifth-placed Nova, and more than 445 thousand more users than the sixth-placed N1. In this way Mondo further strengthens its position among the most read portals in Serbia. Kurir and Mondo further reinforce the domination of the WMG group, occupying places among the top five most visited sites according to the data from the official measurement of portal readership in Serbia conducted by the company Gemius. These results once again confirm WMG’s leading position on the market. THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST!

Alongside Kurir, Mondo and Espreso, the results of WMG’s media division also include our specialised brands: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, Elle Srbija, EUpravo Zato and others. We thank all of you who contribute to our successes: our readers and viewers, all our employees, clients and partners. * The gemiusAudience research monitors traffic on Serbian websites. More than 100 Serbian internet sites participate in the research, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in internet research and measurement, accepted by all relevant media agencies, internet media and advertisers in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe. The data from this, for now the only official research into traffic on Serbian websites, are comparable and publicly available at the address https://e-public.gemius.com/rs