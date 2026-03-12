Slušaj vest

Belgrade, 9 March 2026 – As part of the project Plant A Tree, launched by the company WMG (Wireless Media Group), a major planting campaign was carried out in Banatski Brestovac, during which 2,000 pedunculate oak saplings were planted, bringing the total number of saplings planted over seven rounds to more than 1,200,000 across Serbia. During the seventh round of the project Plant A Tree, significant results were achieved in the field – 337 kilograms of seed were collected, more than 200,000 saplings were planted, more than 150 hectares of land were greened, while planting campaigns were carried out at nearly 50 locations across Serbia. These results represent an important contribution to increasing Serbia’s green fund and confirm the strength of joint action in preserving natural resources.

Foto: Milovan Ilić

The planting campaign in Banatski Brestovac brought together employees of the company WMG, project partners, forestry experts, volunteers and numerous participants who, through their joint work, contributed to the implementation of one of the largest afforestation initiatives in the country. As part of the event, a creative embroidery workshop was also organised, where participants created motifs inspired by forests, trees, flowers and spring, symbolically linking creativity with the idea of planting and preserving nature. “With this planting, we have reached an important result – a total of 1 million 200 thousand saplings planted across Serbia. Behind that number stands the joint work of partners, institutions, experts, volunteers and numerous citizens who have supported the project Plant A Tree for years. We believe that social responsibility should leave a visible mark on nature and the community. That is why this project was developed as a long-term initiative that connects companies, institutions and citizens around a common goal – that Serbia should be greener, healthier and richer in new forests. Every planted sapling means more shade, cleaner air and long-term benefit for the generations to come. That is precisely why greening is one of the most concrete ways for us to care together about the future. We are continuing the project, planting further, year after year, and we invite everyone to join our initiative or similar initiatives,” stated Ana Aleksić, member of the WMG Management Board and President of the Management Board of the WMG Foundation.

Foto: Milovan Ilić

The project Plant A Tree was launched in 2019, and over the years it has grown into one of the largest national environmental projects, bringing together companies, institutions, experts and citizens around the shared idea of preserving nature and adopting a more responsible attitude towards the environment. Over seven rounds of the project, planting campaigns have been carried out at more than 500 locations across Serbia, with the participation of thousands of volunteers and partners, making this initiative one of the most significant afforestation projects in the country. In the coming period, numerous activities are also planned, including workshops for children, the implementation of the first Miyawaki microforest in Serbia in the village of Aleksandrovo, as well as the landscaping of the yard of The Sveti Sava School for Children with Special Needs in Umka and the creation of a sensory garden.

