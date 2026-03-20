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As part of the project “Prevention as a Guarantee”, implemented by the WMG Foundation, the conference “EU Standards for Women’s Health: A National Priority in the Fight Against Breast Cancer” was held at Europe House in Belgrade. The conference brought together representatives of institutions, healthcare experts, international partners and representatives of organizations, with the aim of exchanging knowledge and improving the approach to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

The gathering was opened by Irena Petrović, Director of the WMG Foundation, who emphasized the importance of preventive healthcare and continuous work on raising awareness through the project “Prevention as a Guarantee”. She stressed that early detection of the disease significantly increases the chances of recovery, and that the Foundation, together with its partners, is working on education, support for patients and strengthening cooperation among all relevant stakeholders. The opening addresses highlighted the importance of organised screening programs, improved diagnostics and the availability of modern therapies, alongside continuous international cooperation. Special attention was given to the experiences of countries such as Sweden, where, thanks to systemic solutions, the majority of cases are detected at an early stage.

Foto: Petar Aleksić

Ana Aleksić, member of the WMG Board and President of the Management Board of the WMG Foundation, pointed out that raising awareness of preventive examinations and exchanging experience with countries that have developed systems, such as Sweden, are key to improving women’s healthcare. “Raising awareness of the importance of preventive examinations and early diagnosis in the fight against breast cancer remains our key priority within the project ‘Prevention as a Guarantee’. It is especially important that we learn from the experiences of countries such as Sweden, which records outstanding results in screening, patient monitoring and the application of modern therapies. It is precisely such knowledge and good practices that are the key to improving healthcare and providing better support for women,” stated Aleksić.

Foto: Petar Aleksić

H.E. Charlotte Sammelin, Ambassador of Sweden to the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Montenegro, highlighted the importance of knowledge exchange and international cooperation: “Breast cancer represents one of the greatest health challenges at the global level, but Sweden’s experience shows that organised screening and a high level of awareness can significantly contribute to the early detection of the disease and to better treatment outcomes. Sharing knowledge and learning from one another are key to improving systems and saving lives.”

Foto: Petar Aleksić

Professor Ferenc Vicko, State Secretary at the Ministry of Health, pointed to the importance of a systemic approach: “Breast cancer represents one of the greatest public health challenges in Serbia, with around 4,500 new cases annually. Screening is a key component in the fight against this disease, and concrete steps are being taken towards its improvement, alongside significant international cooperation. Serbia’s inclusion in programs such as EU4Health represents an important opportunity for additional investment in screening, diagnostics and the education of healthcare workers.”

Foto: Petar Aleksić

The Head of the World Health Organization Office in Serbia, Dr Fabio Scano, emphasized the broader importance of this topic:

“The prevention and early detection of breast cancer are not only a healthcare issue – they are also an issue of women’s empowerment. Early detection is the most powerful weapon we have, but its power exists only if it is used. That is why it is important for every woman to recognise the significance of preventive examinations and to take active care of her health.” Through two thematic panels, participants discussed the application of European practices in the organization of screening, a multidisciplinary approach to treatment, as well as the importance of innovative therapies and a personalized approach in the treatment of patients. It was emphasized that modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, can make an additional contribution to improving diagnostics.

Foto: Petar Aleksić

Aleksandar Tripković from AstraZeneca, a partner in the project “Prevention as a Guarantee”, explained why they support such initiatives: “As a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to patients, we strongly support initiatives aimed at improving standards in the field of women’s health and the fight against breast cancer, which was also the subject of this conference. Aligning the practices of screening, early diagnosis and personalized treatment with European principles is key to reducing mortality and improving quality of life, and AstraZeneca remains a reliable partner to the healthcare system of the Republic of Serbia, the medical profession and patients on that path. Among other things, our portfolio also includes modern, evidence-based therapeutic options for breast cancer, which contribute to prolonging survival and improving patients’ quality of life, and here I would especially highlight our medicine for breast cancer, an antibody-drug conjugate, a smart chemotherapy, which is already the standard worldwide, and we hope that it will soon also be available to patients in our country,” he said.

Foto: Petar Aleksić