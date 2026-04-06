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WMG continues its absolute domination in the Serbian market, with 240 thousand more users than the second-placed, and over 300 thousand more than the third-placed media group, according to the March data from the official measurement of portal readership in Serbia, conducted by Gemius.

We are the most read, with the most engaged and most loyal audience, and our media portfolio covers 75% of internet users in Serbia. We thank everyone who places their trust in our portals, led by Kurir, Mondo and Espreso, which are dominantly ranked among the most read websites in Serbia.

1/3 Vidi galeriju The strength of media groups Foto: WMG

The strength of media groups In March, WMG was not only once again the record-holder in the number of page views and real users, but 75% of internet users in Serbia also spent more than 49 minutes per month on our portals.

The strength of media groups is shown in a special Gemius chart illustrating two key metrics, internet reach and time spent on site (chart: ATS), which presents the true strength of media groups in an even better and clearer way. With the parameters presented in this way, it is even more obvious how far ahead WMG is of its competition.

Chart showing the strength of media groups in Serbia Foto: Gemius

WMG leader in digital WMG is in a convincing first place in terms of page views. In March, visitors to our online editions viewed more than 180 million pages, which is 16% more than the second-placed competitor and 35% more than the third-placed competitor. When the time spent by the citizens of Serbia on WMG websites in March is added up, the result is an incredible figure – 341 years, which is more than2.9 million hours. WMG is the number 1 digital media company in Serbia in terms of real users as well.

Dominance in the categories NEWS, SPORT, BUSINESS AND WOMEN/LIFESTYLE If individual content categories are viewed separately, WMG is the undisputed leader in the most important segments: news, sport, business and women/lifestyle *WMG News (Kurir (Crime, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Region), Mondo Info, Espreso (News, World), Ringier News (Blic - News (Crime, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Vojvodina, Republika Srpska), WMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal), WMG Women/Lifestyle (Stil, Lepa i Srećna, Sensa, Stvar ukusa, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Women/Lifestyle (Blic Žena, Ana.rs), WMG Showbiz/Entertainment (Kurir Stars, Mondo Zabava, Espreso Showbiz, Ringier Showbiz/Entertainment (Blic Zabava, PulsOnline, ), WMG Business (Kurir Biznis, Smartlife, Eupravo Zato), Ringier Business (Blic Biznis)

KURIR POLITIKA: No. 1 destination for an overview of political developments Gemius data from March show that Kurir Politika is the first choice of people who follow political developments. In March, Kurir Politika had 3.4 million visits, that is, 18% more than the second-placed Blic Politika, as well as 40% more page views. Users of Kurir Politika spent as much as 6% more time on political pages than users of the competing portal Blic Politika, which once again confirms Kurir’s dominant position in the political segment.

1/3 Vidi galeriju KURIR POLITIKA: No. 1 destination for an overview of political developments Foto: WMG

KURIR TECHVISION: No. 1 destination for all information on technology in Serbia

According to Gemius data from March, Kurir TechVision stands out as the leading source for everyone who wants to be informed about the latest developments in the world of technology. This section provides comprehensive information on major technology companies, social networks, the latest software and hardware solutions, gaming, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. Kurir TechVision also offers advice on internet safety, detailed product reviews, as well as information on smart devices, electric cars and the use of AI in everyday life. The portal is dedicated to providing useful “how to” advice and analysis of the impact of technology on society and the psychology of users. Kurir TechVision continues in March too to dominate in relation to the competition. During the previous month, Kurir TechVision recorded more than 22 thousand page views and over 65 thousand more users compared with B92 Tehnopolis, while users spend as much as 17% more time on its pages, which additionally confirms its advantage in this segment.

1/3 Vidi galeriju KURIR TECHVISION: No. 1 destination for all information on technology in Serbia Foto: WMG

KURIR ZDRAVLJE: The first choice for health information in Serbia Gemius data from March show that Kurir Zdravlje remains the first choice for everyone seeking the latest information on health, nutrition, exercise and mental health in Serbia. Kurir Zdravlje records 51% more visits than the competition, which confirms its superiority and relevance. In March, users of this portal viewed as many as 26 thousand more pages than users of Telegraf eKlinika, while they stayed on the Kurir Zdravlje portal for an average of 4 minutes and 3 seconds. Compared with Telegraf eKlinika, Kurir Zdravlje has over 63 thousand more users on a monthly basis, which confirms that it is a key destination for everyone who wants quality advice and expert articles on current health topics. With content designed to meet the needs of both experts and those striving to improve their health, this portal is your reliable source of information on all aspects of preserving health.

1/3 Vidi galeriju KURIR ZDRAVLJE: The first choice for health information in Serbia Foto: WMG

MONDO AHEAD OF DIRECT COMPETITION

The Mondo portal continues to confirm its strength in the market in relation to direct competition. In March, it records more than 325 thousand users compared with the sixth-placed N1, thereby further confirming Mondo’s position among the most read portals in Serbia. Kurir and Mondo further reinforce the dominance of the WMG group, taking places among the top five most visited websites according to the data of the official measurement of portal readership in Serbia, conducted by Gemius. These results once again confirm WMG’s leading position in the market.