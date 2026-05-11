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WMG continues its absolute domination in the Serbian market, with 240 thousand more users than the second-placed media group, and over 300 thousand more than the third-placed media group, according to the April data from the official measurement of portal readership in Serbia, conducted by Gemius

We are the most read, with the most engaged and most loyal audience, and our media portfolio covers 75% of internet users in Serbia. We would like to thank everyone who places their trust in our portals, led by Kurir, Mondo and Espreso, which are dominantly ranked among the most read websites in Serbia.

Foto: WMG

The strength of media groups

In April, WMG was not only once again the record-holder in the number of page views and real users, but 75% of internet users in Serbia also spent more than 49 minutes per month on our portals. The strength of media groups is shown in a special Gemius chart illustrating two key metrics, internet reach and time spent on site (chart: ATS), which presents the true strength of media groups in an even better and clearer way. With the parameters presented in this way, it is even more obvious how far ahead WMG is of its competition. Chart showing the strength of media groups in Serbia,

Chart showing the strength of media groups in Serbia Foto: Gemius

WMG leader in digital WMG is in a convincing first place in terms of page views. In April, visitors to our online editions viewed more than 180 million pages, which is 16% more than the second-placed competitor and 35% more than the third-placed competitor. When the time spent by the citizens of Serbia on WMG websites in April is added up, the result is an incredible figure - 341 years, which is more than 2.9 million hours.

Foto: WMG

WMG is the number 1 digital media company in Serbia in terms of real users as well. Dominance in the categories NEWS, SPORT AND WOMEN/LIFESTYLE If individual content categories are viewed separately, WMG is the undisputed leader in the most important segments: news, sport and women/lifestyle

*WMG News (Kurir (Crime, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Region), Mondo Info, Espreso (News, World), Ringier News (Blic - News (Crime, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Vojvodina, Republika Srpska), WMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal), WMG Women/Lifestyle (Stil, Lepa I Srećna, Sensa, Stvar ukusa, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Women/Lifestyle (Blic Žena, Ana.rs), WMG Showbiz/Entertainment (Kurir Stars, Mondo Zabava, Espreso Showbiz, Ringier Showbiz/Entertainment (Blic Zabava, PulsOnline)

Foto: WMG

KURIR POLITIKA: No. 1 destination for an overview of political developments Gemius data from April show that Kurir Politika is the first choice of people who follow political developments. In April, Kurir Politika had 3.4 million visits, that is, 18% more than the second-placed Blic Politika, as well as 40% more page views. Users of Kurir Politika spent as much as 6% more time on political pages than users of the competing portal Blic Politika, which once again confirms Kurir’s dominant position in the political segment.

1/3 Vidi galeriju KURIR STIL: Women’s portal number 1 in Serbia Foto: WMG

KURIR STIL: Women’s portal number 1 in Serbia

When it comes to women’s portals, Gemius data show that Kurir Stil is positioned as the leading website in Serbia. In April, Stil had 18.3 million page views, that is, 654.6 thousand more page views than the second-placed women’s website. Kurir Stil users view 3.7% more pages, which speaks in favour of the quality of the content on the Kurir Stil portal. When the time spent by the citizens of Serbia on the Kurir Stil portal is added up, the result is an incredible figure of 48 years and 33 days.

1/4 Vidi galeriju KURIR TECHVISION: No. 1 destination for all information on technology in Serbia Foto: WMG

KURIR TECHVISION: No. 1 destination for all information on technology in Serbia According to Gemius data from April, Kurir TechVision stands out as the leading source for everyone who wants to be informed about the latest developments in the world of technology. This section provides comprehensive information on major technology companies, social networks, the latest software and hardware solutions, gaming, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies. Kurir TechVision also offers advice on internet safety, detailed product reviews, as well as information on smart devices, electric cars and the use of AI in everyday life. The portal is dedicated to providing useful “how to” advice and analysis of the impact of technology on society and the psychology of users. Kurir TechVision continues to dominate over the competition in April as well. During the previous month, Kurir TechVision recorded more than 22 thousand page views and over 65 thousand more users compared with B92 Tehnopolis, while users spend as much as 17% more time on its pages, which additionally confirms its advantage in this segment.

MONDO AHEAD OF DIRECT COMPETITION

The Mondo portal continues to confirm its strength in the market in relation to direct competition. In April, it recorded an advantage of more than 57 thousand users over the fifth-placed Nova, that is, more than 445 thousand users over the sixth-placed N1. In this way, Mondo further confirms its position among the most read portals in Serbia.

Kurir and Mondo further reinforce the dominance of the WMG group, taking places among the top five most visited websites according to the data of the official measurement of portal readership in Serbia, conducted by Gemius. These results once again confirm WMG’s leading position in the market. THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST! In addition to Kurir, Mondo and Espreso, the results of WMG’s media division also include our specialised brands: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, Elle Srbija, EUpravo Zato and others.