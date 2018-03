SAMA DOŠLA U POLICIJU: Predala se bivša katalonska ministarka koju traži Španija

Please RT, share & contribute 2 my crowdfunder - Later on this morning I will attend police station with my lawyer @AamerAnwar & will b arrested & taken 2court as Spain tries 2extradite me, I need ur support #DefendClara #Catalonia❤️https://t.co/9wQKd4ZeW4 … pic.twitter.com/TM0tL3t7mQ