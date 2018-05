SNOUDEN PATOSIRAO KRVAVU ĐINU: Učestvovala je u prebijanju trudnice, silovanju muškarca i ubijanju zatvorenika!

#IDontTrustPeopleThat think that #Torture is OK, so Gina Haspel's confirmation as #CIA Director is beyond "shameful" & well into criminal! Are folk in #USA even aware of "the black site in Thailand" or the other parts of US' "Gulag Archipelago"?! #BloodyGina is a cruel crook! :-( pic.twitter.com/HV7CSmaGWx