FRANCUSKINJA NESTALA NA ODMORU U JAPANU: Tifen pošla na izlet, a onda je počeo haos! (VIDEO)

#missing

Please ❤ Help us to find my cousin, Tiphaine Veron, 36 yo french girl, green eyes missing since July, 29 while she is trekking around Tokyo, on the path of #Typhoon #Jongdari.

More here : https://t.co/TKoiCRL8Rf #typhoonjongdari #japan #tokyo #nikko #disparition pic.twitter.com/E1hSC9Bz5a