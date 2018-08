ISPOVEST RADNICA NA LUKSUZNIM JAHTAMA: Bogataši pošalju žene u šoping, pa dovedu prostitutke, a mi za 20 minuta treba sve da pospremimo (FOTO, VIDEO)

‘Fancy ties, pinstripe suits Gold cuff links, Italian shoes But she likes boots, she wants a cowboy New York City, a Soho flat Wall Street clean, cut hair slicked back But she likes hats, she wants a cowboy Riding with him in the wide open The Cheyenne wind, no fences can hold 'em Ropin' her dreams, Texas and smoke in his voice She wants a cowboy Motorcycles, turbo Porsches Sailboats, Rolls Royces But she likes horses, she wants a cowboy’ 🌻

