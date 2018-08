DEČAK (15) POBEGAO OD KUĆE KAD SU MU UBILI OCA: Godinu dana kasnije, našli su ga u podrumu jedne kuće, a policija je otkrila sve zastrašujuće detalje ove priče (VIDEO)

One year ago today, then 14-year-old Jacob Lee Caldwell went missing from Sugarcreek Township in Ohio. He is believed to have witnessed a crime on August 15, 2017. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for info. leading directly to his location: https://t.co/WkwjcjQaBA pic.twitter.com/ZPnKBtgC3P