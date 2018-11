MISTERIOZNA SMRT ŠEFA RUSKIH ŠPIJUNA: GRU je bila u centru više skandala tokom mandata Korabova, poslednja greška ga je dotukla! (VIDEO)

Life circle of a #PutinRegime GRU chief

2016: Korobov takes over office after his predecessor suddenly dies

8 Oct 2018: His operatives who failed to kill S. Skripal are exposed

10 Oct 2018: Putin slams his „deep incompetence“

Same day: Korobov falls ill

21 Nov 2018: Korobov dies pic.twitter.com/rzgKccelwH