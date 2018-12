ČOVEK KOJI JE 7 MESECI ŽIVEO ZAROBLJEN NA AERODROMU, KONAČNO IMA DOM: Može da počne nov život, a za sve je zaslužna jedna žena! (FOTO)

Unexpected visitor showed up today.🤗 I don't remember it last visit, but I now know how much it means to me.❤ Sun is here 🙌🌞. It's not like I took a sunbath or tanning on the runway 🛀 but it's still lovely to finally meet (feel) again

A post shared by Hassan Al Kontar (@hassan_alkontar) on Sep 27, 2018 at 4:15am PDT