BESNA KOLA, ZLATO I EGZOTIČNI ODMORI: Pogledajte kako se bogata deca sa Instagrama BAHATE tokom praznika (FOTO)

Squeeze the day 🍊🍊 :::::: Mornings at @kandolhu spent eating our favourite fresh fruit, ocean swims with our nosey neighbours 🐠🦈, and diving right into these blues! :::::: Comment your favourite fruit! 🍉🍑🥝🍒 I have so many but mangos, cherrys and coconut are just some of my favs! 📷: @jamesdcrowe_

A post shared by LISA HOMSY 🌟 Travel (@lisahomsy) on Dec 18, 2018 at 5:01am PST