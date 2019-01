NEKADA SE OVDE OKUPLJALA ELITA, A JEDNA OD KUĆA SAGRAĐENA JE POSEBNO ZA STALJINA: Nekada velelepna banja sada se raspada, a nećete verovati ko ovde živi! (VIDEO)

This photo is also taken in an abandoned sanatorium. The area where this building is located was especially popular in the Soviet era, attracting around 125.000 visitors a year. Stalin regularly visited a bathing house here. Since the 90’s, many of these abandoned sanatoriums in the area have been devoted to housing refugees due to the conflict in Abkhazia. The same goes for this one. (Georgia) Sorry for my lack of activity lately. We’ve been working in the house a lot which has consumed most of my available time. I’ll be back ‘full-time’ next year! :) • • #derelictplaces #ig_urbex #ig_abandoned #theforgottenspaces #decay #abandonedafterdark #thespacesilike #jj_urbex #derelict #abandonedplace #fstoppers #abandoned_addiction #way2ill #atlasobscura #abandonedcentral #architecturelovers #kings_abandoned #all_is_abandoned #urbex_supreme #renegade_abandoned #beautyindecay #stairporn #staircase #sanatorium #georgia #abandonedstaircase

